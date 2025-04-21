GIPKL: Wins For Bhojpuri And Tamil Sides; Telugu-Punjabi Clash End In Dramatic Draw

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 21 (IANS) Bhojpuri Leopardess, Tamil Lioness registered wins while Telugu Cheetahs and Punjabi Tigress played out a tie on Monday in the ongoing Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) here at the Gurugram University.

The Global Indian Pravasi Kabaddi League (GI-PKL) had commenced on Friday and will run for 13 days with the final schedule for April 30 here at the Multipurpose hall of the Gurugram University.

In the first match on Monday, Bhojpuri Leopardess outplayed Haryanvi Eagles 37-26 in a dominant women's clash With 19 raid points, 13 tackle points, and four all-outs, the Leopardess controlled the game from the start. Haryanvi Eagles managed 17 raid points and 6 tackle points but couldn't match the intensity, as Bhojpuri sealed a comprehensive 11-point victory.

Sindhuja delivered a standout all-round performance for her team. As a raider, she completed 6 successful raids out of 8, scoring 4 touch points and 3 bonus points, totaling 7 raid points.

In the second match, Tamil Lioness dominated the game to secure a convincing 44-23 win over Marathi Falcons. With superior raiding and tackling, Tamil Lioness built an unassailable lead, earning 24 raid points and enforcing three all-outs. Marathi Falcons struggled to match the intensity, especially in defense. The Lioness were tactically sound and consistent throughout the match, sealing a well-deserved victory.

Rachna Vilas was phenomenal, leading from the front with 11 successful raids out of 12. She scored a staggering 15 raid points, including one Super Raid, and added a tackle point to finish with 16 total points.

In the third match, Telugu Cheetahs and Punjabi Tigress played out a thrilling 38-38 tie in a high-octane clash. Both teams matched each other blow for blow, with Telugu Cheetahs excelling in raids (26 points) and Punjabi Tigress responding with strong tackles (15 points). Super Raids and Super Tackles from both sides added to the drama, as the game ended with honours even.

In the men's category, action resumes on Tuesday with Marathi Vultures taking on Tamil Lions at 6:00 PM, followed by Bhojpuri Leopards vs Telugu Panthers at 7:00 PM, and Punjabi Tigers facing Haryanvi Sharks at 8:00 PM.

Each day features three high-voltage matches, all starting from 6:00 PM IST, broadcast live on Sony Sports 3 and FanCode.

The league stage will run until April 27, followed by the men's semi-finals on April 28, and the women's semi-finals on April 29. The grand finale for both men and women will be held on April 30.