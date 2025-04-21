Constitutional Structure In Bengal Collapsing: Anurag Thakur

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 21 (IANS) Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur said on Monday that the constitutional structure in West Bengal is collapsing under Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

“West Bengal, which was once known for its rich cultural heritage, is now saddled with communal violence and oppression. The entire constitutional structure in West Bengal has started to collapse under Trinamool Congress,” said Anurag Thakur while addressing the 'Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Sanman Sabha' at Bhabanipur in South Kolkata.

He added that the women, people from socially backward communities, common workers, and Hindus are being subjected to oppression.“This is utterly shameful,” he said.

“The rich Indian Constitution drafted by Bhimrao Ambedkar is being trampled in West Bengal,” he said.

Indirectly, referring to the Murshidabad violence, Thakur said that the Chief Minister has turned into the“Didi (elder sister)” for the rioters.

“Even the police in West Bengal do not take action against the rioters, who resort to oppression openly. These rioters resort to stone pelting on Ram Navami processions. It has become difficult for the Hindus to perform their religious rituals in an Indian state. This was impossible unless these rioters had been enjoying the patronage of the state government,” he said.

He added that the time for the“corrupt”,“anti- democracy” and“rioters protectors” to be voted out of power.

“I am confident that lotus will soon bloom in West Bengal,” he said.