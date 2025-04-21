Rashami Desai Steps Into The World Of Gujarati Theater

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Basking in the success of "Mom Tane Nai Samjay," actress Rashami Desai has commenced her new journey with Gujarati theater.

Rashami spilled her excitement regarding her new venture during an exclusive conversation with IANS.

Calling theatre the best place to work on your craft, she told IANS,"I am very excited about this to be honest. As an actor, I feel that the best place to literally work on your craft is theater. This has been a part of my wishlist for a long time, ever since my TV days to be honest. The will was always there but somehow the timings didn't align. Finally, it is happening and I am really happy."

Rashami feels that theatre gives you massive exposure, training you as an actor to face anything that comes your way. "I feel that theater gives you exposure like never before and trains you for literally anything coming your way. When you are prepared as a 360 degree complete artiste, work feels all the way more interesting. My audience has been very kind and have given me a lot of love for my Gujarati film. I hope I receive the same love and adulation in my new journey with Gujarati theater. I am confident of emerging as a better artist after this experience. The live reaction of the audience is absolutely thrilling and motivating as a performer and it always gives more energy to an artiste. So, I am enjoying every bit of it and I will continue to enjoy every bit of it. Thanks and regards."

Circling back to "Mom Tane Nai Samjay", the family entertainer has been helmed by Dharmessh Mehta, and written by Radheshyam.

Backed by Diya Nahar, Chee Tang Joo, along with Harit Desai, the project also stars Amar Upadhyay in a significant role.