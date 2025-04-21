Historic Rail Launch: PM Modi To Flag Off Bihar’S First 16-Coach Namo Bharat

MENAFN - IANS) Samastipur, April 21 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the first 16-coach Namo Bharat Rapid Rail service between Jayanagar and Patna via Samastipur on April 24.

The railway administration has completed all preparations for the launch and has released the official timetable for the service.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) of Samastipur division, Vinay Srivastava, told IANS that the train will depart from Jaynagar at 11:40 AM on April 24 and arrive at Madhubani at 12:25 PM, Sakri at 12:55 PM, Darbhanga at 1:40 PM, and Samastipur at 3:00 PM. From there, it will head to Barauni (4:15 PM), Mokama (5:15 PM), and reach Patna by 6:30 PM.

The train will operate six days a week and complete its journey in 4 hours and 50 minutes.

DRM Srivastava added that the train coaches will be similar to metro coaches and will offer modern amenities in all compartments. He said that it is good that Samastipur is getting these express trains.

New train services from April 24

Amrit Bharat Express between Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus

A new Amrit Bharat train will also begin operations between Saharsa and Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (Mumbai) from April 24. It will depart from Saharsa at 11:40 AM and arrive at Samastipur at 3:00 PM, then continue via Muzaffarpur, Patna, and Danapur, reaching Lokmanya Tilak on April 25 at 11:30 PM.

This will be a fully non-AC train, consisting of 11 general coaches, eight sleeper coaches, and coaches for the differently abled, including luggage and guard vans.

New passenger train between Saharsa and Alauli

Train service will also commence between Saharsa and Alauli, a long-pending demand of residents. The train will depart Alauli at 11:40 AM and arrive in Saharsa at 2:10 PM.

Bithan-Samastipur passenger train

Train service is also being launched between Bithan and Samastipur. Departing from Bithan at 11:40 AM, the train will stop at Hasanpur, Rusera Ghat, Narhan, Angar Ghat, Bhagwanpur, and Desua before reaching Samastipur at 1:50 PM.

The railway line between Hasanpur and Bithan was completed about a year ago and had received CRS approval, but operations had not yet begun. The announcement has sparked joy among residents of the region.