Putin Signs Law to Strengthen Long-Term Ties with Iran
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Monday to formalize a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement between Moscow and Tehran, initially signed earlier this year. The document was made available on the Russian government portal.
This step follows approval from Russia's Federation Council, which ratified the agreement on April 16, and the State Duma, which gave its approval on April 8.
The partnership deal was signed on January 17 by Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian in Moscow.
In a press conference following the signing, Putin described the agreement as a roadmap to strengthen long-term bilateral cooperation in various fields, such as trade and investment. He emphasized, “And this truly breakthrough document is aimed at creating the necessary conditions for the stable and sustainable development of Russia and Iran, and our entire common Eurasian region.”
