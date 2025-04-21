Ajman Department Of Tourism Development Launches 'Ride For The Community 2025' Initiative To Advance Sustainable Community Goals

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) launched the 'Ride for the Community 2025' event, in collaboration with the AWR Royal Enfield Riders Club UAE. The unique initiative convenes motorcycle enthusiasts from across the UAE to advocate for a more conscious and united community, while advancing broader sustainability goals.

The event aims to highlight key social and environmental issues, upholding the principles of community responsibility by fostering solidarity in a recreational atmosphere. Furthermore, it combines passion for riding and recreation, in line with ADTD's ongoing efforts to promote healthy lifestyles and sustainable tourism activities.

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said,“This trailblazing initiative marks a key milestone in our strategic vision to promote the values of sustainability and community engagement through recreational activities rooted within our passion for serving the community. In addition to being an engaging sports event, the 'Ride for the Community 2025' event is designed to bolster community ties while highlighting Ajman's natural and cultural beauty. Moreover, the event draws attention to the critical role of tourism in building a more conscious and cohesive society.”

The event allows participants to explore the flourishing farmlands, expansive valleys, and pristine beaches of the Emirate of Ajman, which is celebrated for its soothing climate, ecological diversity, and natural charm. Key tourist attractions include the breathtaking Leshan Mountain, the historic Ajman Museum, as well as Al Zorah Natural Reserve, one of the most iconic and treasured ecological destinations in the region.

The event, organised in partnership with Ajman Police and supported by Wyndham Hotels in Ajman, also highlights the role of public-private sector collaborations in supporting community service. It underscores the importance of integrated efforts aimed at advancing sustainable initiatives and delivering high-quality experiences that reflect Ajman's true potential and wealth of opportunities.

ADTD remains steadfast in its efforts to launch innovative ventures that can elevate the experience of Ajman's residents and visitors alike. This aligns with the organisation's broader vision to bolster the Emirate's position as a leading domestic and global destination for community tourism and sustainable sports tourism.