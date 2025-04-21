403
Iran's Foreign Minister Hold Key Talks in China
(MENAFN) Iran's Foreign Minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, is set to visit China on Tuesday, where he will meet with Chinese officials to talk about Iran's indirect negotiations with the U.S. and strengthen Iran-China relations, according to Iran's Foreign Ministry.
"During the trip, which was planned in advance, we will hold consultations with Chinese officials on the process of our indirect talks with the United States and will inform them of the latest developments in this regard," Esmaeil Baghaei, the ministry’s representative stated to reporters.
In addition to the talks on the nuclear issue, the two parties will discuss the broader context of U.S. sanctions and their bilateral relations. Baghaei emphasized China’s potential role in these matters, highlighting that as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, China can play "a constructive and influential role." He described China as an "important friend and partner" for Iran.
Recently, Iran and the U.S. conducted a second round of indirect negotiations in Rome, mediated by Oman, to address Tehran's nuclear program and the removal of U.S. sanctions. The first round was held in Muscat, Oman, earlier in April, and a third round is scheduled for this Saturday in the Omani capital.
These talks came after U.S. President Donald Trump sent a letter to Iran's leaders in early March, suggesting negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program. Trump also warned of military action if Iran declined the offer.
Iran had previously signed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) in 2015, agreeing to limit its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. However, the U.S. pulled out of the deal in May 2018 and reinstated sanctions, which led Iran to scale back some of its nuclear commitments. Efforts to revive the agreement have not yet yielded significant results.
