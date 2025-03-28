You Won't Find Any Swiss In These Countries

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Swiss nationals are spread all over the world. Only five countries currently have no Swiss Abroad - at least officially. This content was published on March 28, 2025 - 15:16 6 minutes

The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has published the latest figures on Swiss Abroad populationExternal link . These confirm the trend of recent years: more and more Swiss nationals – in all age groups – are living abroad. Compared to 2023, the proportion of Swiss nationals living abroad increased by 13,300 people (+1.6%).

SWI swissinfo/Kai Reusser

With the exception of 2017, the population of Swiss expats has increased continuously since 2002, rising from 598,000 in 2002 to 826,700 Swiss abroad in 2024.

With this population, the diaspora would theoretically remain the fourth-largest canton in Switzerland behind the cantons of Zurich, Bern and Vaud.

