You Won't Find Any Swiss In These Countries
In my work, I focus on topics that are relevant to Swiss citizens abroad – from political developments in Switzerland and their impact on the diaspora to social, economic, and cultural issues.
In diesen Ländern wohnen keine Schweizer
In diesen Ländern wohnen keine Schweizer
Ces pays dans lesquels aucun Suisse ne réside
Ces pays dans lesquels aucun Suisse ne réside
The Federal Statistical Office (FSO) has published the latest figures on Swiss Abroad populationExternal link . These confirm the trend of recent years: more and more Swiss nationals – in all age groups – are living abroad. Compared to 2023, the proportion of Swiss nationals living abroad increased by 13,300 people (+1.6%).
With the exception of 2017, the population of Swiss expats has increased continuously since 2002, rising from 598,000 in 2002 to 826,700 Swiss abroad in 2024.
With this population, the diaspora would theoretically remain the fourth-largest canton in Switzerland behind the cantons of Zurich, Bern and Vaud.
>>> Find out more about the development and composition of the Swiss Abroad:More More The Swiss Abroad in nine charts
This content was published on Mar 28, 2025 The number of Swiss people living abroad continues to increase. Five charts explain their characteristics and geographic distribution.Read more: The Swiss Abroad in nine chart
