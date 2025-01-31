Radius Recycling Is Meeting The Growing Demand For Recycled Metals Using Advanced Recovery Technologies

(MENAFN- 3BL) Originally published in Radius Recycling's 2024 Sustainability Report

In fiscal 2024, Radius facilities processed and recycled millions of metric tons of metals that originated from end-of-life vehicles, as well as appliances, and materials, and industrial and commercial by-products.

Once at our recycling operations, we separate metals into ferrous and nonferrous categories, process those materials, and sell them to customers around the world . We sell ferrous metals to international and domestic steel mills, including the Company's steel manufacturing operation, Cascade Steel Rolling Mills in McMinnville, Oregon.

Many nonferrous metals, such as aluminum and copper, undergo further processing using advanced metals recovery technology systems at our major recycling operations.

These advanced metals recovery technology systems enable us to extract more nonferrous metals from our shredding activities. Employed across our major recycling operations, these technologies improve the efficiency of our processes to meet global metal content and quality requirements on a cost-effective basis and create production optionality by enabling us to create furnace-ready products based on demand and price.

Since fiscal 2019, we have invested $135 million in advanced metals recovery technologies, including magnetic, density separation, x-ray fluorescence, and sizing technologies which have allowed us to diversify our product offerings and competitively meet the needs of both domestic and international customers.

