Regarding The Outcome Of The Electronic Communications Office's Audit Of The Financial Separation Of Ljósleiðarinn And Reykjavík Energy


1/31/2025 11:31:26 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Ljósleiðarinn would like to draw attention to the decision of the Electronic Communications Office, No. 15/2024, regarding the implementation of the financial separation at Ljósleiðarinn ehf.

The conclusion of the Electronic Communications Office is as follows:

"The implementation of the financial separation between Reykjavík energy and its subsidiary, Ljósleiðarinn ehf., for the years 2021 to 2023, is in compliance with Section 10 of the Telecommunications Act No. 70/2022."

Einar Þórarinsson, CEO of Ljósleiðarinn, welcomes the outcome. "It is very positive to have the results of this audit. The rationale provided by the Electronic Communications Office is clear and well-supported. The audit has been thoroughly conducted and is in line with what we at Ljósleiðarinn have always maintained."

Further details on the Electronic Communications Office's findings can be read here .


