Amid 90-Hour Work Week Debate, Iitian CEO Slams Indian Techies Over 'Reluctance' To Work 6 Days A Week Despite...

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Varun Vummadi, the co-founder and CEO of a San Francisco-based tech startup, lashed out at Indian engineers, criticising their work ethics. The IITian CEO remarked that the engineers don't want to work hard despite drawing massive salaries.

“I've noticed a pattern in hiring engineers for our Indian office. Even with a base salary of ₹1 crore, many are unwilling to work hard," wrote Varun Vummadi on X (formerly known as Twitter).

| This startup is working on a sales agent who will understand you emotionally

Describing his experience while recruiting engineers for Indian office, he added,“A significant number of engineers with 3–8 years of experience are reluctant to work six days a week.” He pointed out that many engineers in India are reluctant to work six days a week even with a base salary of ₹1 crore.

| Economic Survey 2025: Private sector must take up baton on infra investment

This comes almost a month after Larsen & Toubro (L&T) chairman, SN Subrahmanyan, sparked a social media debate after he expressed his desire to make employees work 90 hours a week. He followed the footsteps of Infosys founder NR Narayana Murthy who earlier advocated 70-hour work-week .

| Robots can learn new actions faster thanks to AI techniques

A user joked,“Narayan Murthy made it uncool to work hard by preaching to work hard. They don't wanna validate him.” Another user remarked,“I guess People are prioritizing mental health and well being instead of those tiring long working hours, but I guess, there should be balance among those two, both things should go hand in hand.”

A third user remarked,“Weird way to phrase that a lot of 26-32 year people prefer having a 2 day weekend in their lives. Sounds pretty normal to me.” A fourth user stated,“Also forcing engineers to work 6 days a week is a skill issue on the management -- why do you have to do that? Let them live a life.” A fifth user commented,“Hire them to work with you not for you and you will see the change.”