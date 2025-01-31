Luxury Waterfront Estate At 32 Seneca Road Sets New Standard For South Florida Living

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Located within a private, gated community renowned for its beach club, dedicated force, and access to pristine beaches, this estate offers unparalleled privacy and security. With 110 feet of prime Intracoastal frontage, the home integrates seamless indoor and outdoor living with expansive sliding glass walls and balconies that maximize ocean views and breezes.

"This property is more than a home-it's an experience," said Veroushka Volkert, Global Advisor with ONE Sotheby's International Realty. "From its architectural brilliance to its bespoke details, it sets a new standard in luxury living."

Key features of 32 Seneca Road include:



Sophisticated Entertaining Spaces : Multiple indoor and outdoor dining areas, an infinity-edge pool, and an outdoor cabana, ideal for hosting unforgettable gatherings.

Primary Suite Oasis : A grand primary bedroom with separate his-and-her bathrooms, oversized closets, and panoramic Intracoastal views.

Exceptional Craftsmanship : Elegant millwork, high-end finishes, and meticulous attention to detail throughout.

Modern Amenities : Elevator, state-of-the-art clubroom, a three-car garage (with a 2-car lift approved), generator readiness, and lush landscaping. Boater's Dream : A private dock for a yacht, providing direct access to South Florida's waterways.

The estate also offers proximity to the prestigious Pine Crest School, making it a prime choice for discerning families.

32 Seneca Road represents the pinnacle of luxury in Sea Ranch Lakes, blending exceptional design, a coveted location, and world-class amenities. For more information or to schedule a private showing, contact Veroushka Volkert with ONE Sotheby's International Realty at 305.790.4111 or [email protected] .

Media Contact:

Veroushka Volkert

305.790.4111

[email protected]

SOURCE BethGeduld