Estiatorio Milos To Open In West Palm Beach On February 7Th, Bringing World-Class Greek Cuisine To The City's Flagler Waterfront District

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Founded in Montreal in 1979, estiatorio Milos has become a global benchmark for fine Greek dining, celebrated for its meticulously sourced seafood flown in daily from the Mediterranean, along with fresh produce and carefully selected meats. Embracing the spirit of philoxenia-the Greek tradition of warm hospitality-the concept encourages family-style sharing of dishes, inviting guests to experience a true sense of belonging. The West Palm Beach location will continue to honor these time-honored customs, offering diners the vibrant and distinctive flavors of Greece while embodying the elegance and simplicity that define Milos.

"I'm thrilled to bring estiatorio Milos to West Palm Beach, a community that reflects the charm and elegance of our brand," says Chef Spiliadis. "Nearly 45 years after opening in Montreal, this new location feels like a natural progression of our journey. We've always been about more than just great food-it's about creating a place where people feel at home, enjoying authentic Greek flavors in a warm and welcoming setting. I look forward to embracing the people of West Palm Beach and sharing our traditions with them."

At the heart of the Milos experience is the stunning fish marketplace, showcasing an extraordinary selection of the finest and most rare seafood, complemented by a seasonal vegetable display. From whole fish, shellfish and caviar elegantly presented on crushed ice to live crustaceans, guests are invited to personally choose their preferred catch with the guidance of their designated Captain. This fresh selection is then masterfully prepared by the kitchen team in various styles, from sashimi to grilled or baked in sea salt, creating an unmatched level of personalization.

The menu at Milos West Palm Beach showcases many signature dishes including the Tuna Tartare drizzled with Milos' exclusive Extra Virgin Olive Oil, sea salt, micro basil, serrano chili and orange segment; Whole Fish baked in sea salt or grilled; the Milos Special, a delicate combination of paper-thin zucchini and eggplant, lightly fried and served with saganaki cheese and tzatziki; The Greek Spreads, offering a variety of taramasalata, tzatziki, and htipiti paired with grilled pita and fresh vegetables; Traditional Tomato Salad showcasing hand-picked vine-ripened tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, olives, vidalia onions, barrel aged feta cheese, Afrala sea salt and olive oil; and the popular Astakomakaronada-Lobster pasta Athenian style featuring a hearty steamed lobster and linguine pasta covered in a savory concoction of lobster bisque and authentic tomato sauce. Desserts such as The Real Greek Yogurt with walnuts and thyme-infused honey from Kythira and the decadent Baklava Kaimaki-a unique blend of artisanal ice cream layered with sweet honeyed Baklava and Ekmet Kataifi-perfectly round out the menu.

Milos offers the most extensive selection of Greek wines in the Palm Beaches, showcasing an impressive array of labels crafted from indigenous grape varieties like Assyrtiko, Xinomavro, and Agiorgitiko. Sourced from the volcanic soils of Santorini to the rugged slopes of the Peloponnese, these wines reflect the diverse terroirs of Greece, bringing an authentic taste of the region to every glass.

Designed by Tara Bernerd & Partners, Milos West Palm Beach combines contemporary elegance with a timeless homage to the natural splendor of Greece. The 294-seat restaurant features a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, highlighted by the reinterpretation of Milos' signature staircase, which adds a dramatic yet harmonious touch. The open-plan dining area includes a display kitchen and is crafted from natural materials like Pentelikon marble, oak planks, and textured stone, complemented by soft fabrics and hues inspired by Greece's earthy palette. Art by Evridiki Spiliadis and custom banquettes define the space, while olive trees and light pools create a serene ambiance. The dynamic bar, featuring contrasting Greek marble, offers a vibrant atmosphere, transitioning seamlessly to a landscaped terrace with views of a water installation and historic church. The second floor provides a more intimate setting with a moody bar, soft lighting, and natural tones, subtly nodding to the iconic white and blue of the Greek Islands.

"It is a pleasure to work with Costas Spiliadis and his team at Milos," says Tara Bernerd, CEO & Head of Design, Tara Bernerd & Partners. "We have sought to transport guests from the moment they set foot in the restaurant with a fresh, welcoming atmosphere that truly embraces the spirit of sharing and coming together. The interplay of natural materials and textures echoes the beauty of the ingredients and the spirit of Greece."

Set within the prestigious Flagler waterfront district, Milos will serve as the culinary anchor of One Flagler by Related Ross. This 25-story landmark office tower seamlessly integrates the historic significance of its surroundings with innovative design, featuring over 270,000 square feet of premium office space. With its sleek glass façade, state-of-the-art amenities-including panoramic waterfront views and a fitness center designed by Equinox, an executive conference room, and private outdoor terraces-One Flagler is set to become a premier destination for top-tier firms specializing in wealth management, investment banking private equity and business innovation.

"Costas Spiliadis is an exceptionally dedicated and influential chef and restaurateur," stated Kenneth A. Himmel, restaurateur and president of Related Ross. "He possesses a remarkable talent for presenting elevated Greek cuisine in an inviting way, all while conceptualizing impeccably designed restaurant interiors. More than 5 years ago we collaborated on his restaurant at Hudson Yards, and I am excited to partner with him again to bring his philosophy of fresh, quality ingredients to West Palm Beach. Estiatorio Milos at One Flagler will play a vital role in Related Ross's vision of transforming the Flagler waterfront into the premier dining destination in South Florida."

Estiatorio Milos West Palm Beach is located at 170 Lakeview Ave, West Palm Beach, FL 33401. The restaurant will be open for dinner Monday through Saturday from 4:30pm to 12:00am upon opening, with lunch service to follow shortly thereafter. Initially, reservations can be made by phone at (561) 437-8889, by email at [email protected] , or in person on a walk-in basis. For more information, visit estiatoriomilos or follow on Instagram at @Milosoflo .

About estiatorio Milos

estiatorio Milos is the family-owned and internationally acclaimed Greek restaurant empire founded in 1979, by Greek born-and-raised restaurateur Costas Spiliadis. Rooted in the culture and traditions of Greece, Milos offers a premier and authentic Greek culinary experience, with a focus on simply prepared, exceptionally sourced ingredients from local fishermen and farmers throughout Greece and the Mediterranean, and each of the local markets in which they operate. Since Costas opened the first Milos location in Montreal in 1979, the restaurants have become globally renowned for attentive hospitality and preeminent dining experiences. After four decades, Costas still remains at the helm of the Milos brand, working with his children and running the restaurants with a meticulous eye for detail and perfection, putting his deep commitment to preserving Greek culture at the forefront of the business. estiatorio Milos has locations in Montreal, New York, Miami, London, Athens, Dubai, Los Cabos, Miami, Singapore, West Palm Beach and Toronto, and is opening in Los Angeles in the coming year. Also living under the Milos brand is Milos Wine Bar located in New York City's Hudson Yards, Xenodocheio Milos, the 5-star gastronomy-forward hotel in Athens, Greece, and Milos at Sea, a small fleet of yachts in the Greek islands that bring Milos' renowned hospitality to Costas's home, where it all started.

About Tara Bernerd & Partners

Tara Bernerd is a designer renowned for her innate understanding and insight into the sophisticated traveller today. Since founding Tara Bernerd & Partners in 2002, Bernerd has earned a reputation as one of the world's foremost interior architectural designers. The studio's diverse portfolio comprises properties from London, Milan, New York, Osaka, Miami, Fort Lauderdale, Munich and beyond. Their projects encompass luxury hotels, restaurant, spas, commercial residential developments, yachts, and the occasional private residence. Central to the studio's philosophy is the creation of truly bespoke spaces. Each project embodies a unique design DNA that reflects its location, heritage and the people who will make it their home. Whether in a hotel lobby, a restaurant, or a residence, the team seek to create meaning and connection through a distinct sense of place, with an emphasis on the interior architectural narrative.

About Related Ross

Led by visionary developer Stephen Ross, Related Ross is a fully integrated real estate firm with unparalleled expertise in mixed-use development. Related Ross is leading the transformation of West Palm Beach into one of the fastest growing cities in the nation to live, work and visit. Related Ross leads the market in Class A office with over 2.8M square feet of existing commercial holdings built and under construction. Known for luxury residential buildings, Related Ross is introducing a new class of rentals and condos to the market including The Laurel and South Flagler House and Shorecrest. The company also developed and owns the most celebrated destinations in the region including CityPlace – the most visited neighborhood in the City, fostering culture and enriching the community with lush green spaces, a diverse mix of experiential retail and culinary offerings, the largest concentration of public art installed by a private company in Palm Beach County, educational programming and modern residences; as well as Hilton West Palm Beach, RH West Palm and the historic Harriet Himmel Theater. For more information about Related Ross, please visit .

Media Contacts:

Delfina Guemes, Gnazzo Group

3057759131

[email protected]

SOURCE estiatorio Milos