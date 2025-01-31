Leading Driver In The Aerospace Valves Market 2025: Increasing Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Drives Market Growth

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The aerospace valves market has experienced significant growth in recent years. It is expected to increase from $12.72 billion in 2024 to $13.56 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.6%. This growth during the historical period can be attributed to factors such as the expansion of the aerospace industry, increased air travel, stricter safety regulations, the growth of space exploration and satellite deployments, and a rising demand for fuel-efficient aircraft.

How Big Is the Global Aerospace Valves Market Expected to Grow, and What Is Its Annual Growth Rate?

The aerospace valves market is projected to experience strong growth in the coming years. It is expected to reach $17.13 billion by 2029, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.0%. This growth during the forecast period can be attributed to factors such as a greater emphasis on lightweight and compact valve designs, the rise of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and drones, the adoption of smart and connected valve technologies for real-time monitoring, the expansion of the commercial space industry, increasing demand for butterfly valves in various applications, and the growing need for forced induction devices.

What Is Driving the Growth of the Aerospace Valves Market?

The expanding global commercial aircraft fleet is expected to drive the growth of the aerospace valves market. The rise in air passengers has significantly increased the global acquisition of commercial aircraft. As aerospace transport companies continue to acquire more aircraft worldwide, the demand for aerospace valves is anticipated to rise, as these valves are crucial components in most of the aircraft's critical infrastructure.

Which Leading Companies Are Driving The Growth Of The Aerospace Valves Market Share ?

Major companies operating in the aerospace valves market include Safran SA, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Meggitt plc, Crissair Inc., Sitec Aerospace GmbH, Eaton Corporation plc, Woodward Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Driving The Growth Of The Aerospace Valves Market Size?

Additive manufacturing is a significant trend gaining momentum in the aerospace valves market. 3D printing, a form of additive manufacturing, creates physical objects from digital designs. The process involves layering materials such as liquid, powdered plastic, or other substances based on input from digital design software. Companies in the aerospace valves sector are increasingly adopting 3D printing technologies to develop unibody and fuselage designs and streamline production.

How Is the Global Aerospace Valves Market Segmented?

The aerospace valves market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Butterfly Valves, Rotary Valves, Solenoid Valves, Flapper-nozzle Valves, Poppet Valves, Gate Valves, Ball Valves, Other Types

2) By Material: Stainless Steel, Titanium, Aluminum, Other Materials

3) By Application: Fuel System, Hydraulic System, Environmental Control System, Pneumatic System, Lubrication System, Water & Wastewater System

4) By End Use: OEM, After market

Subsegments:

1) By Butterfly Valves: Wafer Butterfly Valves, Lug Butterfly Valves, Triple Offset Butterfly Valves

2) By Rotary Valves: Quarter-Turn Rotary Valves, Multi-Turn Rotary Valves

3) By Solenoid Valves: Direct-Acting Solenoid Valves, Pilot-Operated Solenoid Valves

4) By Flapper-Nozzle Valves: Pressure-Operated Flapper Valves, Flow-Control Flapper Valves

5) By Poppet Valves: Spring-Loaded Poppet Valves, Pneumatically Actuated Poppet Valves

6) By Gate Valves: Rising Stem Gate Valves, Non-Rising Stem Gate Valves

7) By Ball Valves: Trunnion Ball Valves, Floating Ball Valves

8) By Other Types: Check Valves, Pressure Relief Valves, Diaphragm Valves

The Leading Region in the Aerospace Valves Market is:

North America was the largest region in the aerospace valves market in 2024 is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global aerospace valves market share during the forecast period.

What Is the Aerospace Valves Market?

Aerospace valves are devices that regulate the flow of gases and liquids. These components are integral to the aviation system, controlling essential parts of an aircraft by directing, regulating, or managing the flow of fluids such as gases, fluidized solids, liquids, or slurries through passageways, either by opening, partially obstructing, or closing them.

