European Flooring Of Miami Relocates To Coral Gables, Elevating Luxury Hardwood Flooring In South Florida

CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- European Flooring of Miami, an award-winning provider of luxury hardwood flooring , proudly announces its relocation to the heart of Coral Gables, Florida. This move strategically positions the company in one of South Florida's most prestigious neighborhoods, further solidifying its commitment to delivering the finest hardwood flooring solutions to homeowners, designers, and builders.

As the exclusive provider and installer of the nation's most coveted hardwood flooring, European Flooring of Miami showcases the unparalleled craftsmanship of Legno Bastone. Renowned worldwide for its artisan-crafted wide-plank hardwood floors, Legno Bastone offers superior quality, durability, and timeless elegance. Each plank is meticulously handcrafted from the finest European oak, ensuring a sophisticated, natural aesthetic that enhances any space with warmth and character.

“Our new gallery in Coral Gables represents the next step in our mission to bring South Florida the most exquisite hardwood flooring available,” said Andrew Cohen, Managing Partner of European Flooring of Miami.“This relocation allows us to provide our clientele with an immersive experience where they can witness firsthand the superior craftsmanship of Legno Bastone hardwood floors.”

The new showroom offers a refined and inviting space where clients can explore an extensive selection of luxurious finishes, textures, and designs tailored to elevate any residential or commercial project. Visitors will have the opportunity to engage with flooring specialists who provide expert guidance on selecting the perfect wood flooring solution, considering factors such as color, grain, plank width, and finish. Additionally, the showroom features exclusive collections available only in official Legno Bastone Galleries, showcasing innovative designs and custom finishes that seamlessly complement both modern and traditional aesthetics.

Beyond providing exceptional flooring products, European Flooring of Miami is committed to ensuring a flawless installation process. The company's highly trained installation professionals apply meticulous attention to detail, guaranteeing precision in every project and preserving the elegance of Legno Bastone flooring for generations to come.

To further enhance the longevity and beauty of their flooring, European Flooring of Miami recently introduced its exclusive Preservation Program . This specialized annual maintenance service underscores the company's dedication to excellence by providing ongoing care beyond the initial installation.

“Our clients invest in some of the finest hardwood flooring available, and we want to ensure their floors remain pristine for years to come,” said Cohen.“The Preservation Program extends our commitment to excellence by offering ongoing care and maintenance to protect and enhance their investment.”

The program includes an annual assessment by expert technicians, deep cleaning treatments, refinishing touch-ups, and protective treatments tailored to the specific wood type and finish. Additionally, homeowners receive education on proper care techniques to prevent damage and maintain the aesthetic integrity of their floors.

Sustainability is a core value of both European Flooring of Miami and Legno Bastone. The brand's hardwood floors are sourced from sustainably managed European forests, utilizing environmentally friendly processes that reduce waste and promote responsible forestry. The use of natural materials ensures a healthier indoor environment, making Legno Bastone flooring an excellent choice for eco-conscious homeowners and businesses.

For those seeking to enhance their living spaces with timeless beauty and unmatched quality, European Flooring of Miami provides a comprehensive range of services, from initial consultation to final installation. Whether revitalizing a historic home, designing a modern luxury residence, or outfitting a high-end commercial space, the company offers tailored solutions to meet each client's unique vision.

The relocation to Coral Gables strengthens European Flooring of Miami's ability to build lasting relationships with interior designers, architects, and builders who demand the best for their projects. The company's reputation for excellence continues to grow, and this new showroom further cements its position as the premier destination for luxury hardwood flooring in South Florida.

European Flooring of Miami invites homeowners, architects, and interior designers to visit the new showroom and experience the exquisite craftsmanship that has made the company a leader in the luxury flooring industry. By seeing and feeling the textures, colors, and superior quality of Legno Bastone floors in person, clients can make informed decisions that elevate the beauty and value of their spaces.

For more information, visit or contact one of their flooring specialists at 1-888-995-9433. Clients can also visit one of European Flooring of Miami's four galleries in South Florida or email inquiries to ....

About European Flooring: European Flooring is a premier provider of luxury hardwood flooring, specializing in the exclusive offerings of Legno Bastone. With a dedication to superior quality and expert installation, European Flooring transforms spaces with handcrafted wide-plank flooring that exudes elegance and sophistication. By blending artistry with functionality, the company ensures that each flooring project is a masterpiece of design and durability.

