Rs 2 Crore Collected In Fines For Unauthorised Parking Across Gujarat

(MENAFN- IANS) Gandhinagar, Jan 31 (IANS) As part of the National Road Safety Month 2025, authorities in Gujarat have taken strict action against unauthorised parking, collecting over Rs 2 crore in fines from more than 44,000 violators.

This initiative is part of a larger effort to improve road safety and reduce accidents across the state, officials shared. To enhance public awareness of traffic regulations and prevent road accidents, the National Road Safety Authority conducted a month-long campaign from January 1 to January 31, 2025.

The campaign focused on educating citizens, enforcing traffic rules, and addressing key causes of accidents, such as overspeeding, lack of vehicle reflectors, and illegal parking.

A survey conducted by traffic authorities found that a significant number of accidents occur due to vehicles being rear-ended, malfunctioning tail or brake lights, overspeeding, wrong-side driving, and a lack of reflective stickers on vehicles. Additionally, illegal roadside parking was identified as a major contributor to accidents, prompting strict enforcement and fines. To reduce accidents, a special road safety drive was launched across Gujarat.

As part of this initiative, over one lakh citizens received traffic awareness handbills and pamphlets, while 97,000 individuals were given educational booklets on road safety. Additionally, more than 74,000 vehicles were equipped with radium reflectors to enhance visibility at night and prevent collisions.

During the campaign, over 45,000 citizens participated in road safety programmes, and 15,000 people attended safety workshops. Moreover, 9,000 individuals took part in highway safety training, while 3,000 people benefited from eye check-up camps organised as part of the Road Safety Week initiative. Authorities also intensified action against reckless driving.

Over 25,000 cases of overspeeding were registered using interceptor vehicles. Traffic awareness programmes were conducted in 677 schools and colleges, educating more than 1.2 lakh students on road safety. As part of the campaign, strict penalties were imposed on violators. Apart from the Rs 2 crore collected for unauthorised parking, police booked 2,111 drivers for drunk driving under the Motor Vehicles Act-185.

Additionally, 26,000 cases were recorded for not wearing seat belts, 88,000 violations for riding without helmets, 24,000 for overspeeding, and 18,000 for wrong-side driving.