The total combat losses of the Russian forces in Ukraine from February 24, 2022, to January 31, 2025, amount to approximately 837,610 personnel, including 1,670 in the past 24 hours.

This was reported on by the General Staff of the of Ukraine, according to Ukrinform.

Additionally, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed: 9,893 (+3) Russian tanks, 20,631 (+17) armored combat vehicles, 22,445 (+33) artillery systems, 1,265 (+1) multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), 1,050 (+0) air defense systems, 369 (+0) aircraft, 331 (+0) helicopters, 23,573 (+63) operational-tactical UAVs, 3,054 (+0) cruise missiles, 28 (+0) warships/boats, one (+0) submarine, 35,552 (+101) vehicles and fuel trucks, 3,726 (+1) units special equipment units.

As Ukrinform previously reported, at 22:00 on January 30, a total of 125 combat clashes occurred on the front line.