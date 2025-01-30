Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) North American Lithium 2024 Drilling Results

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

North American lithium producer Sayona Limited (ASX:SYA) (FRA:DML) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) announced today additional results received from its 2024 program at the Company's North American Lithium operation (Sayona 75%; Piedmont Lithium 25%) in Quebec, Canada, demonstrating a high grade component of this highly strategic asset.

- Latest results for 102 new drillholes totalling 31,951 m for Sayona's North American Lithium (NAL) operation, Quebec, Canada with highlights including:

o North-West Extension - New Pegmatites

- 39.30m @ 1.78% Li2O from 297.70m in drillhole LAN-24-170

o Resources Area - Potential Resources Upgrade or Conversion

- 20.45m @ 1.80% Li2O from 255.80m in drillhole LAN-24-161a

- 22.20m @ 1.50% Li2O from 291.25m in drillhole LAN-24-161a

- 21.00m @ 1.71% Li2O from 245.25m in drillhole LAN-24-165

- 20.20m @ 1.61% Li2O from 272.30m in drillhole LAN-24-165

- 27.70m @ 1.65% Li2O from 327.95m in drillhole LAN-24-175

- 2024 Drilling results confirm resource potential: New findings validate the mineral resource and indicate potential upgrades

- Targeted exploration delivers results: Focused drilling extends mineralised zones and refines resource classifications with in-fill data

- Exploration completed at NAL: Drilling concluded December 9th, with additional results anticipated in the coming months.

The 2024 drilling program, launched in February 2024 drilled 153 holes totalling 53,444 metres with results demonstrating strong potential to expand the mineral resource base. Initial efforts focused on testing mineralisation extensions and collecting in-fill data to upgrade Mineral Resource categories. Notably, high-grade lithium mineralisation has been identified outside the existing Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) pit shells, particularly in the North-West, South-East, and North-East extensions.

Additionally, new results support the potential conversion of some Inferred resources to the Indicated category within the MRE pit shells, marking a significant step forward for the project.

Sayona's CEO, Lucas Dow commented: "We are delighted to report additional high-grade intersections and new zones of pegmatite mineralisation at NAL. These results demonstrate the potential of the NAL resource and underpin our plans to investigate a future brownfield expansion of this highly strategic North American lithium asset.

"These results also reinforce the logic of the previously announced merger with Piedmont Lithium which will allow the future development of NAL and provide investors the opportunity to participate in the development of the significant project portfolio that will be created by the merger."





(ASX:SYA ) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is a North American lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia. In Quebec, Sayona's assets comprise North American Lithium together with the Authier Lithium Project and its emerging Tansim Lithium Project, supported by a strategic partnership with American lithium developer Piedmont Lithium Inc. (ASX:PLL). Sayona also holds a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project in northern Quebec.

In Western Australia, the Company holds a large tenement portfolio in the Pilbara region

prospective for gold and lithium. Sayona is exploring for Hemi-style gold targets in the world-class Pilbara region, while its lithium projects include Company-owned leases and those subject to a joint venture with Morella Corporation (ASX:1MC).

Andrew Barber President Investor Relations