Isabella Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

MT. PLEASANT, Mich., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Isabella Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) (the "Company" or "we") reported fourth quarter 2024 net income of $4.0 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, an increase compared to $3.8 million, or $0.51 per diluted share in the same quarter of 2023. The non-GAAP measure of core in the fourth quarter 2024 totaled $3.9 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, an increase compared to $3.8 million, or $0.50 per diluted share for the same quarter of 2023.

For the full year, net income was $13.9 million, or $1.86 per diluted share, compared to $18.2 million, or $2.40 per diluted share for 2023. The non-GAAP measure of 2024 core earnings was $15.0 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, compared to $18.0 million, or $2.37 per diluted share, in 2023.

FOURTH QUARTER 2024 HIGHLIGHTS (compared to fourth quarter 2023, unless otherwise stated)



Return on assets of 0.76%, compared to 0.73%

Core loan growth of 4% annualized, compared to 6%

Net interest margin of 2.99%, compared to 2.83%

Noninterest income growth of 13%, compared to 3% Net loan charge-offs to average loans of 0.01%, compared to 0.03%

"Over the past several quarters we've emphasized that our financial performance is based on the strength of our core operations and maintaining our earnings momentum, and this quarter reflected the same focus," said the Chief Executive Officer Jerome Schwind. He noted that net interest margin expanded again in the fourth quarter, when non-recurring loan recoveries are excluded, and continue to grow core loans while adhering to our disciplined credit culture.

"We enter 2025 looking forward to continued repricing of low fixed rate loans to variable rates, and the redeployment of more than $70 million of securities that will amortize and mature during the year," Schwind added. "Our teams also have been working on initiatives that will drive higher noninterest income, mostly in the second half of 2025. We are well-positioned to deliver long-term value to our shareholders in 2025 and beyond.

"What sets Isabella Bank apart is the talent, dedication, and teamwork of our employees, who continue to deliver exceptional service and financial strength, as noted by reader's choice awards across our market," Schwind added. In September 2024, the Company was honored as the Best Bank in Isabella County by The Morning Sun People's Choice Awards. In December 2024, Midland Daily News recognized Isabella Bank as the Best Bank in Midland County through its Reader's Choice Awards. Most recently, in January 2025, The Pioneer named Isabella Bank the Best Bank in Mecosta County serving the Big Rapids region in its Pioneer All Area Reader's Choice Awards.

FINANCIAL CONDITION (December 31, 2024 compared to September 30, 2024, unless otherwise noted)

Total assets were $2.1 billion, down $20.7 million, primarily due to relatively flat total loans and a decline in available-for-sale (AFS) securities from amortization, maturities and a lower valuation of the portfolio in the fourth quarter.

AFS securities were $489.0 million, down $17.8 million, at the end of fourth quarter 2024. The decrease was due to a $5.5 million increase in the net unrealized loss and $17.7 million of amortization and maturities related to agency and municipal securities, offset by $5,400 of municipal bond purchases. Net unrealized losses on securities totaled $26 million and $21 million at the end of the fourth and third quarters, respectively. Net unrealized losses as a percentage of total AFS securities increased to 5% from 4% at the end of the third quarter of 2024 due to an increase in bond yields. While bond rates may vary from quarter to quarter, unrealized losses are expected to decrease as bonds approach their maturity dates over the next two years.

Total loans remained steady at $1.42 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, due to an increase of $11.0 million in residential loans and $4.3 million in commercial and industrial loans, offset by a $13.1 million decrease in advances to mortgage brokers. The increase in residential loans was related to steady new volume and continued slowing of prepayments. The growth in commercial and industrial loans primarily was in the hotel and construction industries. While commercial real estate loans remained relatively flat with the third quarter of 2024, the fourth quarter included a payoff of a $6.4 million relationship that had an elevated credit risk. Core loans, which excluded advances to mortgage brokers, grew $12.4 million or 4% on an annualized basis.

The allowance for credit losses increased $260 thousand to $12.9 million at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase mostly reflects $118 thousand from core loan growth, and the impact from a few commercial loans migrating to a special mention risk rating during the quarter. The downgraded loans are well collateralized and are not an indication of a negative trend in the broader portfolio. Nonaccrual loan balances decreased $265 thousand to $282 thousand at the end of the fourth quarter of 2024. Past due and accruing accounts between 30 to 89 days, as a percentage of total loans, was 0.40% compared to 0.16% at the end of third quarter 2024. The increase primarily was due to customers who typically make payments about 30 days in arrears, which becomes overdue in months with 31 days. Accordingly, the increase is not believed to be an indication of deteriorating credit quality.

Total deposits were $1.75 billion, down $34.8 million, at the end of the fourth quarter. The slight decrease primarily was due to an outflow from businesses and municipalities consistent with normal seasonal patterns, in addition to some expected outflows to fund large, regional projects. Certificates of Deposit accounts (CDs) were up $4.0 million, driven by the rate environment that attracted customers and investors as a safe place with a competitive rate.

Tangible book value per share was $21.82 as of December 31, 2024, compared to $22.14 on September 30, 2024. Net unrealized losses on AFS securities reduced tangible book value per share by $2.82 and $2.23 for the respective periods. Share repurchases totaled 27,608 during the fourth quarter for a value of $657 thousand at an average price of $23.80.

RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (December 31, 2024 to December 31, 2023 quarterly comparison, unless otherwise noted)

Net interest margin (NIM) was 2.99%, an increase from 2.98% last quarter and 2.83% in the fourth quarter of 2023. During the third quarter, we recovered the full contractual interest from two commercial loans that previously were charged off, which contributed 6 basis points to NIM. The book yield from securities was 2.18% and 2.23% during fourth quarters of 2024 and 2023, respectively. The weighted average maturity of our U.S. Treasury portfolio is less than 1.4 years, and the proceeds are expected to be reinvested in market rate loans and securities, or to pay off borrowed funds. The yield on loans expanded to 5.67% in fourth quarter, up from 5.20% in the same quarter of 2023. The expansion in loan yields was a result of higher rates on new loans and fixed rate commercial loans that have and continue to reprice to variable rates. At the end of the fourth quarter, approximately 40% of commercial loans were fixed at rates lower than current market rates, but the majority will contractually reprice to variable rates over the next four years. Cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 2.38% from 2.11% in the fourth quarter of 2023, but have stabilized compared to the cost in the previous quarter of 2.43%.

The provision for credit losses in the fourth quarter 2024 was $376 thousand, which reflects the $260 thousand change in the allowance for credit losses on loans and net charge-offs totaling $102 thousand. The provision for loan losses in the same period of 2023 was $684 thousand reflecting $200 thousand from growth in core loans and $381 thousand in net charge-offs. Charge-offs in the fourth quarter of 2023 included a $247 thousand write down of a commercial and industrial loan that was recovered in the third quarter of 2024.

Noninterest income was $4.0 million, an increase from $3.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2023. Customer service fees grew $81 thousand based on a higher number of transactional accounts. Wealth management income increased $119 thousand, or 13%, due to higher assets under management (AUM). Average AUM in the fourth quarter 2024 increased $53.6 million, or 9% over the prior year quarter, driven by growth in new accounts and higher security valuations. Other noninterest income in the fourth quarter 2024 included a $103 thousand recovery from a security that was written down in a previous year and $74 thousand from net gains on foreclosed assets.

Noninterest expenses were $13.3 million in the fourth quarter 2024 compared to $11.9 million in same quarter of 2023. The change mostly was due to higher compensation and benefit expenses totaling $1.2 million, which reflect annual merit increases in 2024 and more medical insurance claims compared to the fourth quarter of 2023.

About the Corporation

Isabella Bank Corporation (OTCQX: ISBA ) is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state-chartered community bank headquartered in Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Isabella Bank was established in 1903 and has been committed to serving its customers' and communities' local banking needs for over 120 years. The Bank offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services. The Bank has locations throughout eight Mid-Michigan counties: Bay, Clare, Gratiot, Isabella, Mecosta, Midland, Montcalm, and Saginaw.

For more information about Isabella Bank Corporation, visit the Investor Relations link at . Isabella Bank Corporation common stock is quoted on the OTCQX tier of the OTC Markets Group, Inc.'s electronic quotation system ( ) under the symbol "ISBA." The Corporation's investor relations firm is Stonegate Capital Partners, Inc. ( ).

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"). These non-GAAP measures are intended to provide the reader with additional supplemental perspectives on operating results, performance trends, and financial condition. Non-GAAP financial measures are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company's GAAP financial information. Because non-GAAP financial measures presented in this document are not measurements determined in accordance with GAAP and are susceptible to varying calculations, these non-GAAP financial measures, as presented, may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures presented by other companies. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is provided in this release.