Paralyzed Veterans Of America Releases Statement Following Remarks Made By President Donald Trump Addressing Tragic Plane Crash In Nation's Capital

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

WASHINGTON, Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Paralyzed Veterans of America Chief Executive Officer Carl Blake releases statement following remarks made by President Donald at a press addressing yesterday's tragic crash of American Flight 5342 and an Blackhawk helicopter.

"PVA is deeply saddened by the sudden loss of life of those who perished as the result of the tragic crash of American Airlines Flight 5342 and an Army Blackhawk helicopter last night. We mourn with the families and friends suffering through this tragedy, and our thoughts and prayers are with them.

"Today, the President of the United States suggested that people with disabilities may have had a role in the crash when he explicitly stated that individuals with limb loss, partial and complete paralysis, are unqualified and incapable of holding high skilled, high-pressure jobs like Air Traffic Controllers. The implication is that veterans with catastrophic disabilities, like amputations and spinal cord injury, are not smart enough, not skilled enough, and generally unqualified for these types of positions.

"The President's statements are shameful. As an Army veteran who spent many nighttime hours in a Blackhawk and who incurred a combat-related spinal cord injury in service to this country, I can speak with authority when I say that veterans and all people with disabilities are dedicated, highly skilled, and fully qualified to tackle the most difficult jobs possible. The fact that disabled veterans are now being shamed and minimized by this administration is disrespectful to their service and contributions to America's greatness.

"For 78 years, PVA has fought for the rights and freedoms of all Americans. We will not sit idly by while the men and women we serve, and who have served with honor and distinction, are pushed into the shadows."

About Paralyzed Veterans of America

Paralyzed Veterans of America is a 501(c)(3) non-profit and the only congressionally chartered veterans service organization dedicated solely for the benefit and representation of veterans with spinal cord injury or diseases. The organization ensures veterans receive the benefits earned through service to our nation; monitors their care in VA spinal cord injury units; and funds research and education in the search for a cure and improved care for individuals with paralysis.

As a life-long partner and advocate for veterans and all people with disabilities, PVA also develops training and career services, works to ensure accessibility in public buildings and spaces, and provides health and rehabilitation opportunities through sports and recreation. With more than 70 offices and 33 chapters, Paralyzed Veterans of America serves veterans, their families, and their caregivers in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, and Puerto Rico. Learn more at PVA .

Contact: Oname Thompson

703-864-5980 cell

[email protected]

SOURCE Paralyzed Veterans of America

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED