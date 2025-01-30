Nine-State Digital Ad Campaign Continues As IMA Doctors Also Descend On DC For Day Two Of RFK Jr. Hearings

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Americans are demanding a national discussion about the failings of our healthcare system, and they want RFK Jr. because he's willing to ask the tough questions," said Dr. Kat Lindley, Fellowship Program Director for the Independent Medical Alliance. "We're spending significantly more money than any other industrialized nation while producing the worst outcomes. The spike in chronic illness should be a wake-up call for every mom in America."

Yesterday, Senator Johnson (R-WI) entered into the record a letter from IMA Action with over 16,000 signatures from doctors, healthcare providers, scientists and patients. That number is now approaching 30,000.

IMA Action also launched a nine-state digital campaign supporting RFK Jr.'s confirmation, and their doctors have a very visible presence in DC including a full fleet of digital billboard trucks circling the Senate office buildings.

Independent Medical Alliance - IMA (formerly Front Line COVID-19 Critical Care Alliance, FLCCC), is the nation's leading organization of front-line healthcare providers. IMA Action (IMAAction) is the 501c4 advocacy arm of the Independent Medical Alliance (IMAHealth), a 501c3 non-profit organization.

