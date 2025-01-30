LA Strong: An Evening With Ryan Pyle A Benefit Show To Support Fire Victims & Honor First Responders

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) an-evening-with-ryan.png" width="300" height="300" style="max-width: 100%; height: auto;" />

LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle Benefit Show

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- As wildfires continue to devastate Los Angeles and surrounding areas, communities across the region are coming together in support of those affected. In response, world-renowned adventurer and television host Ryan Pyle is leveraging his to make a difference with LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle -a special benefit show dedicated to supporting fire and honoring first responders.Set to take place on February 7th, March 7th, and April 4th at Los Globos Theatre, this powerful event series aims to raise awareness, collect critical supplies, and provide direct assistance to those impacted by the fires. Pyle, a Los Angeles resident, has seen firsthand the destruction caused by the ongoing wildfires and is committed to using his global influence to help rebuild the community."What started as a way to share my travels and experiences with the community has now become an opportunity to bring us all together in the wake of these devastating fires. My hope is that, in our own small way, we can offer a moment of reprieve from the heartache we've all felt as a community," said Pyle.An Unforgettable Evening of Stories & SupportAttendees can expect an immersive experience as Pyle takes the stage to share gripping stories from his global expeditions, accompanied by stunning photography and behind-the-scenes insights into his work as an adventure travel host. With over 50 hours of adventure television produced for BBC Earth, Discovery Channel, and Amazon Prime, Pyle's storytelling will transport the audience around the world while reinforcing the strength of community in times of crisis.Beyond the entertainment, LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle serves as a call to action. The event will feature a donation drive for The Salvation Army, where guests can bring essential items to assist families displaced by the fires.Donation Drive for The Salvation ArmyAttendees are encouraged to bring essential items to be donated to The Salvation Army in support of their relief efforts for those affected by the fires.Most Needed Items:.Non-perishable food (canned goods, granola bars, packaged snacks).Bottled water & sports drinks.New socks, gloves, and blankets.Toiletries (soap, shampoo, deodorant, toothpaste, feminine hygiene products).Baby essentials (diapers, baby wipes, formula).First aid supplies (bandages, antiseptic wipes).Flashlights & batteriesA Community EffortA total of 100 complimentary tickets per event have been reserved-50 for first responders and 50 for fire-affected community members. Each eligible guest may request a passcode to access tickets by emailing ... with their name, affiliation (if applicable), and preferred event date.For tickets to the February 7th event and more details, visit:LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan Pyle – EventbriteFor sponsorship opportunities or more information on how to get involved, please contact Rachel Dares at ....About Ryan PyleRyan Pyle is an award-winning adventurer, photographer, and television host known for his immersive travel experiences. With a career spanning over two decades, Pyle has produced adventure series for major networks, sharing his journeys across the globe. Now, as a Los Angeles resident, he is using his voice to support his local community in times of crisis.Event DetailsEvent: LA Strong: An Evening with Ryan PyleDates: February 7th, March 7th, and April 4th, 2025Location: Los Globos Theatre, Los AngelesTime: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM (VIP Green Room Experience: 8:30 PM - 9:00 PM)

