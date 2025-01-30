Polaris Slingshot Celebrates 10-Year Anniversary With Debut Of 2025 Lineup, Delivering Fresh New Style

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Ten years ago, we introduced a vehicle unlike anything else on the road. With three wheels and an open-air cockpit, the Slingshot has withstood the test of time and continues to stand out from the crowd with its one-of-a-kind style," said Josh Hermes, Polaris Slingshot Vice President. "Since then, year-after-year, we have listened to our owners to continue to improve upon its style and design to deliver an elevated experience. And, in 2025, we're bringing a fresh new look to the front end, upgraded features and even more options for personalization."

Inspired by owner feedback, the 2025 Slingshot lineup features four models with loads of style and countless personalization opportunities – allowing drivers to make their mark each time they jump into the cockpit.

Redesigned Front End

For 2025, Slingshot has a completely redesigned front end, bringing a new look to the lineup. As drivers move up the lineup, they get enhanced front-end components and styling. For the S model, the new front end has a clean style with newly designed fascia components and a textured finish to enhance its look. The SL model adds graphics to the textured front fascia for a sportier feel, while still maintaining a clean look. Textured closeouts, lower accent lights and painted wing-like design elements are added to enhance the front end on the SLR model, while the front end on the top-of-the-line R model is fully painted and adds a lower splitter – complementing the edgy style of the Vented Sport Hood for a totally new, unique look.

Improved Drivability

Under-the-hood upgrades give the 2025 lineup a sportier and more refined driving experience. A modest bump in horsepower and a broader torque curve deliver more acceleration behind the wheel, while all-new tuning refines the AutoDrive transmission – providing a more intuitive and smoother driving experience.

Technical updates include updated suspension tuning for improved handling and greater confidence. In addition, the redesigned front end adds an inch of ground clearance to enhance driveability on the S, SL and SLR models.

Updated Audio

New for 2025, Polaris Slingshot introduces larger, eight-inch speakers for the left and right interior side panels delivering crisp sound quality to counteract road and vehicle noise with increased volume and more bass. The new Stage 2 Max Audio Package by Rockford Fosgate® is standard on 2025 SLR and R models and available as an accessory upgrade for Slingshots model year 2021 and newer.

Driver & Passenger Enhancements

Driver and passenger enhancements, such as a new key fob, gas cap tether, and improvements to security are made to upgrade the vehicle experience at every touchpoint. Each model in the 2025 lineup has refined fit and finish and offers a range of "mild-to-wild" paint options to give customers color choices that reflect their personal style.

Accessories

Personalization is half the fun of owning a Slingshot and key to the Slingshot ownership experience. To support a wide range of driver needs and style preferences, Polaris Slingshot offers a number of factory-engineered accessories – allowing owners to seamlessly upgrade their audio experience, customize their style, or enhance their comfort.



Audio: To achieve the ultimate level of audio and lighting, owners can enhance their Stage 2 Max Audio Package by Rockford Fosgate® with the Upgrade Kit to Light-Ready Speakers and Premium Interior Light Kit by XKGlow®. If upgrading a 2025 SLR or R model, where eight-inch speakers are already featured as standard equipment, the Upgrade Kit to Light-Ready Speakers and Premium Interior Light Kit by XKGlow® will allow driver and passenger to enjoy fully customizable lighting throughout the interior – across speaker grilles and footwells, under the seats, in the left-hand and right-hand side storage compartments and along the center console. With the easy-to-use "Slingshot LED" mobile app, available on the App Store® and Google Play® at no additional charge, Slingshot owners can select colors for two distinct light zones from a full spectrum of choices, apply preset themed patterns and strobe effects, synchronize to music, or design and save their favorite settings. With powerful 8" speakers from Rockford Fosgate® and vibrant lighting from XKGlow®, drivers will turn heads in their unique Slingshot.

Style: Slingshot owners can provide a finishing touch to their Vented Sport Hood with the premium styling of the Vented Sport Hood Grille. They can also add color-matched and customizable styling to the upper front end with the Vented Sport Hood Upper Accent Panel (standard on R Models) or add the Front LED Accent Panel to the standard bodywork and give the Slingshot an even bolder look while illuminating the road ahead (standard on SLR and R models). They can upgrade their Slingshot's front end with the new Painted Front and Outer Fascia Kits for a custom, eye-catching look, or add an aggressive look with the easy-to-install, textured Lower Front Fascia Accent Kit. With these accessory accents, they will enjoy premium, factory-quality paint that perfectly matches or contrasts their Slingshot's colors and graphics. Comfort: For added comfort and sun protection, drivers can choose to add an Excursion Top to their ride and further customize their Slingshot by selecting one of three canvas color options. The Excursion Top Canvas is available with black, gray, or red Slingshot branding to match or contrast with the Slingshot's overall design. Drivers can also choose a Slingshade to stay protected from the elements without sacrificing style. The Slingshade features vertical opening T-Top panels with friction hinge technology and superior fit and finish. Designed to seamlessly integrate, it boasts sleek lines and automotive-grade finishes, perfectly color-matched to your Slingshot or customizable with more than 30 colors to pick from.

2025 Lineup



Slingshot S: Starting at $24,999 for Manual and $26,849 for AutoDrive, S is available in Slingshot Red and Jet Black. For 2025, S is now standard with Technology Package 1, which includes Rockford Fosgate® audio with 2.7" display, security package with a passive security system and rear storage locks, rear center LED brake light, and a standard height clear windscreen for improved audio experience and wind protection.

Slingshot SL: Starting at $28,299 for Manual and $30,149 for AutoDrive, SL is available in Jet Black and Liquid Lime. The SL includes additional features such as a 7-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND, a 200w Rockford Fosgate sound system, and premium paint finishes and badging along with exterior illumination.

Slingshot SLR: Starting at $31,399 for Manual and $33,249 for AutoDrive, SLR is available in Graphite Gloss and Royal Red. The SLR delivers upgraded performance with a 204 horsepower engine in addition to two-tone paint, full-body graphics, extra exterior lighting, a bigger 305mm rear wheel and sport interior. Slingshot R: Starting at $34,999 for Manual and $37,149 for AutoDrive, R is available in Royal Red Crystal and Nightfall. At the top of the lineup, the R model features progressive new machined wheels, a fully-painted front fascia and an eye-catching Vented Sport Hood along with premium multi-tone paint from tip to tail, integrated navigation, Apple CarPlay® and Brembo® brakes. RIDE COMMAND+ is available on Slingshot R for a 1 year free subscription. This platform provides added confidence and peace of mind with connected features like GPS turn-by-turn navigation, Vehicle Health, Vehicle Locator, Apple CarPlay® and more.

The 2025 Slingshot lineup will begin shipping to dealers by March 2025. Learn more about the 2025 lineup at href="" rel="nofollow" Polari , or follow Slingshot on social media: Facebook/PolarisSlingshot , @Slingshot on X and @PolarisSlingshot on Instagram. For information on Slingshot rental locations, visit href="" rel="nofollow" Polari .

About Polaris Slingshot

Polaris Slingshot, a brand of Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII ), continues to define the category through style, ride experience and community with our three-wheeled autocycle. With AutoDrive and manual transmission options, an open cockpit, side-by-side seating, 5" ride height and a 2.0-liter 4-cylinder Pro Star engine, Slingshot comes in a variety of models that are sure to make a statement. Step into a Slingshot for an adventurous and unrivaled ride experience. Learn more, visit href="" rel="nofollow" polari .

† Slingshot is a three-wheeled motorcycle. It is not an automobile. It does not have airbags and it does not meet automotive safety standards. Three wheel vehicles may handle differently than other vehicles, especially in wet conditions. Always wear a DOT-approved full-face helmet and fasten seatbelts. The Driver may need a valid motorcycle endorsement. Drive within the limits of the law and your own abilities. Read, understand, and follow your owner's manual. Never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol. Unless otherwise noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth Sig, Inc.

Rockford Fosgate® is a registered trademark of Rockford Corporation

XKGlow® is a registered trademark of danial e. julian DBA XKGLOW

SOURCE Polaris Inc.