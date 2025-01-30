Avista Foundation Announces Competitive Grants Year-End Total And Fourth Quarter Awards
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SPOKANE, Wash., Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In its fourth quarter of 2024, the Avista Foundation awarded $54,650 to 21 nonprofit organizations in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Alaska to support environmental initiatives, as well as arts and culture efforts.
The competitive grant program awarded a total of $563,285 to 125 non-profit organizations within Avista's service area in 2024. This funding is part of the Avista Foundation's broader philanthropic efforts, which also include employee giving programs and other initiatives dedicated to community support.
“These organizations create a meaningful impact across our communities, fostering a sustainable and vibrant future for everyone. The Avista Foundation is honored to amplify their efforts,” said Heather Rosentrater, President and CEO of Avista.
The fourth-quarter grants support a diverse range of organizations and programs. A few examples include:
Supporting Feast Collective's efforts to provide culturally relevant music and visual arts experiences at Feast World Kitchen in Spokane, Wash. Helping the Klamath Watershed Partnership restore and enhance wetlands along the shores of Lake Ewauna, providing new educational and recreational opportunities for the Klamath Falls, Ore. community and visitors. Enabling Carrousel Players of the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre to produce professional music theatre in North Idaho, elevating careers and providing entertainment for all ages.
The full list of fourth-quarter awards includes the following:
| Name
| State
| Award
| APOD Productions Inc.
| Idaho
| $
| 1,000
| CDA Youth Orchestra, DBA North Idaho Youth Symphony
| Idaho
| $
| 500
| Community Band of the Palouse
| Washington
| $
| 2,000
| Feast Collective
| Washington
| $
| 4,000
| Friends of Scotchman Peaks Wilderness
| Idaho
| $
| 1,200
| Golden House Theater
| Washington
| $
| 2,950
| Historic Jacksonville, Inc.
| Oregon
| $
| 1,500
| Holocaust Center for Humanity
| Washington
| $
| 2,000
| Idaho Trails Association
| Idaho
| $
| 1,000
| Juneau Jazz & Classics
| Alaska
| $
| 2,000
| Klamath Watershed Partnership
| Oregon
| $
| 5,000
| National Forest Foundation
| Alaska
| $
| 7,500
| Priest Community Forest Connection
| Idaho
| $
| 3,500
| Pilgrim Baptist Church
| Washington
| $
| 1,500
| Stage Left Theater Association
| Washington
| $
| 3,500
| Spokane Audubon Society
| Washington
| $
| 1,000
| Spokane Valley Summer Theatre
| Washington
| $
| 1,000
| Spokane Youth Symphony
| Washington
| $
| 2,500
| Terrain Programs
| Washington
| $
| 7,500
| The Carrousel Players of the Coeur d'Alene Summer Theatre
| Idaho
| $
| 3,000
| Washington Idaho Symphony
| Washington
| $
| 500
The Avista Foundation offers four grant cycles each year. Health and human service proposals are due by February 1, 2025. Organizations can see their eligibility and apply for funding by visiting avistafoundation.com .
About the Avista Foundation
Since its establishment in 2002, the Avista Foundation has made grants totaling over $17 million. The foundation focuses its giving in the areas of vulnerable and limited-income populations, education, and economic and cultural vitality. It is a separate, non-profit organization established by Avista Corp., and does not receive funding from Avista Utilities or AEL&P customers through rates.
