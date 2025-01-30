Levenger Launches New Simply Irresistible Line Featuring Its Popular Circa® Disc Bound System

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Our Circa system was the first fully customizable discbound notebook on the and has set a new standard in notetaking. The Simply Irresistible collection brings a more playful approach while maintaining the same functionality, features, and Levenger quality that has been our legacy for 37 years," said Margaret Moraskie, CEO of Levenger. "We hope this collection introduces more people to the power of paper, offering a ready-made, entry-level option for under fifty dollars to experience this innovative and sustainable system."

Circa enables users to design an organizational system to fit their life and style. Users start with a binder in a variety of sizes (Junior, Midway and Letter) and add accessories, such as dividers, pages with planning prompts, zipper pouches, and varying sizes of sleek discs that hold the pages together. Refills are available along with stationery items, such as jotter pads. The products are made with high-quality paper, which provides one of the smoothest writing surfaces for fountain pens.

Founded in 1987 by Steve and Lori Leveen, Levenger creates thoughtfully designed and beautifully crafted products for home and office that artfully merge heritage and digital technologies. The iconic Levenger name stands behind a legacy of quality and excellence, encompassing items ranging from fine pens, stationery, and notebooks to solution-based furniture, leather accessories and the company's award-winning Circa® notebook system for organizing work, home and studies. Driving creative expression and productivity, each product inspires and delights, helping writers, executives, creators, and lifelong learners pursue their passions and achieve their goals. For more information, visit .

