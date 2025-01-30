(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "Ending the Winter Fancy Food Show with a food rescue is so meaningful to everyone at the Specialty Food Association and all our exhibitors," said Jennifer Carney, Director, Tradeshow and Event Operations for SFA. "Nevada and Las Vegas have been amazing hosts for our shows for many years and it's an honor to give back to local communities through our partnership with Three Square. We're grateful to everyone who helped make this food rescue happen."

The food and beverage donations included plant-based, meat and cheese products, confections, breads, coffee, tea, oils, vinegars, pasta, snacks, and more.

"The Specialty Food Association has once again demonstrated incredible generosity in supporting our neighbors in Southern Nevada," said Beth Martino, President and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. "Their donation of 15,181 pounds of food will provide more than 18,000 meals. We are deeply grateful for SFA's ongoing commitment through the Winter Fancy Food Show each year. With one in seven individuals in our community facing food insecurity, partners like SFA are essential in sustaining our food rescue efforts."

SFA's next trade show, the Summer Fancy Food Show, will also have a food rescue, and will take place June 29-July 1 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center in New York City. For more information, click here .

About the Specialty Food Association

The Specialty Food Association (SFA) was founded in 1952 and is the not-for-profit trade association of the $207-billion specialty food industry. Representing more than 4,000 businesses worldwide, SFA champions industry participation and success for a diverse community of makers, buyers, importers, distributors, and service providers by developing resources, information, educatio , and events that celebrate innovation and inclusivity. SFA owns and operates the Summer Fancy Food Sho , Winter FancyFaire* , and the sofiTM Award , which have honored excellence in specialty food and beverage annually since 1972. SFA also produces the e-newsletter Specialty Food SmartBrief the Trendspotter Pane annual predictions and Show reports, the State of the Specialty Food Industry Report and Today's Specialty Food Consume research. Find out more at Specialtyfoo , and connect with SFA on LinkedI , Instagra , TikTo , Faceboo , and .

About Three Square Food Bank

A national model project inspired by Founder Eric Hilton with a grant provided by the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Three Square is Southern Nevada's only food bank and largest hunger relief organization, serving Las Vegas and all of Clark, Lincoln, Esmeralda and Nye counties. Since opening in 2007, Three Square has provided more than 595 million pounds of food to hundreds of thousands of people in need and earned a reputation as one of the most efficient and effective food banks in the country. Three Square is a community collaborative partnership with businesses, nonprofit agencies, food distributors, higher education institutions, the Clark County School District, governmental entities, the media and thousands of volunteers working together to support food-insecure Southern Nevadans. Last year, Three Square provided more than 49 million pounds of food, the equivalent of more than 40 million meals, through its network of community partners. A member of the Feeding America network of food banks, Three Square remains committed to its mission of providing wholesome food to hungry people, while passionately pursuing a hunger-free community. If you or someone you know needs food assistance, or wants to learn more about Three Square's vision of a community where no one is hungry, please connect at threesquare , Facebook (@ThreeSquareFoodBank), Instagram (@threesquarelv) and X (@threesquarelv).

SOURCE Specialty Food Association