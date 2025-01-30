KYOCERA AVX Earns A 2024 SPDEI Trophies Award

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The SPDEI Trophies awards are bestowed by the French Professional Union of Industrial Distribution, Syndicat Professionnel de la Distribution en Électronique Industrielle (SPDEI), and annually celebrate a select group of suppliers for the superior quality of their support for and collaboration with the industry.

"This year's award marks the second consecutive recognition of our commitment to quality and our successful teamwork."

The 2024 SPDEI Trophies awards marked the 28th annual celebration and were presented at the end of the organizations' annual conference, which was held at the Automobile Club de France in Paris on December 3, 2024, and presented various assessments of and outlooks for the electronic components market in France, particularly within the railway sector. Sylvie Godebert, KYOCERA AVX Area Sales Manager and Point-of-Sale (POS) Manager – Paris, France, and Bruno Brucker, Country Manager of France-Benelux North Africa for KYOCERA AVX, were on-site to accept the award.

Evaluation criteria for the 2024 SPDEI Trophies awards included products, profitability, resources and support, and the traceability of designs. KYOCERA AVX was one of 26 total honorees spanning eight award categories - Digital Semiconductors, Analog Semiconductors, Wireless and Sensors, Display and Embedded, Passive Components, Electromechanical Components, Energy Conversion, and Connectors, Cables, and Accessories - and one of five honorees within the passive components category.

"We are very proud to have earned 2024 SPDEI Trophies award for exceptional performance in the passive components segment of the industrial electronics distribution industry," said Pascal Dubois, Vice President of Sales – EMEA at KYOCERA AVX. "The SPDEI Trophies awards are awarded by our peers in the French distribution industry, which makes them especially meaningful, and this year's award marks the second consecutive recognition of our commitment to quality and our successful teamwork, which is both validating and encouraging."

For more information about KYOCERA AVX passive components, including capacitors , resistors , inductors , circuit protection , crystal devices , inductors , SAW devices , and thermistors

About SPDEI

The French Professional Union of Industrial Electronics Distribution, Syndicat Professionnel de la Distribution en Électronique Industrielle (SPDEI) aims to promote the development of the profession in the economic, technical, and regulatory fields. It was founded in 1972 and is currently comprised of 24 member companies with nearly 700 employees covering all distribution professions and all company sizes.

About KYOCERA AVX

KYOCERA AVX is a leading global manufacturer of advanced electronic components engineered to accelerate technological innovation and build a better future. As a wholly owned subsidiary of KYOCERA Corporation structured to capitalize on shared resources and technical expertise, KYOCERA AVX has an expansive global footprint comprised of several dozen research, development, and manufacturing facilities spanning more than 15 countries and staffed with talented personnel dedicated to innovation, component quality, customer service, and enabling a brighter future through technology. KYOCERA AVX designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies advanced capacitors, antennas, interconnects, circuit protection and timing devices, sensors, controls, filters, fuses, diodes, resistors, couplers, and inductors optimized for employment in the international 5G, IoT, aerospace, automotive, consumer electronics, industrial, medical, and military markets.

