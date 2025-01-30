Cribl Named A Customers’ Choice In 2024 Gartner® Peer Insights™ For Event Stream Processing Report

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Customers give the company a 92% willingness to recommend score

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cribl , the Data Engine for IT and Security, today announced it has been recognized as a Customers' Choice in the 2024 Gartner Peer Insights 'Voice of the Customer' for Event Stream Processing Report . With a ranking of 4.6/5 stars based on 77 customer reviews as of January 14, 2025 on Peer Insights, a vendor receiving a Customers' Choice distinction meets or exceeds both the average Overall Experience and User Interest and Adoption.

“As a customer-first organization, Cribl is relentlessly focused on building solutions that meet the needs of IT and Security as they transform their telemetry data management,” said Mike Pyle, Chief Revenue Officer at Cribl.“This recognition from our customers, based directly on their feedback, is particularly meaningful as it validates the true business value that Cribl's products deliver. Our customers will continue to be our top priority as we evolve our suite of products to address their ever-changing needs amidst the rapidly increasing volume and variety of IT and Security data.”

The 'Voice of the Customer' is a document that synthesizes Gartner Peer Insights reviews into insights for buyers of technology and services. This aggregated peer perspective, along with the individual detailed reviews, is complementary to Gartner expert research and can play a key role in buying processes. According to Gartner, event stream processing platforms enable real-time processing, ingestion, transformation, storage, and analysis of data in motion.

Cribl Stream , the industry's leading observability pipeline, empowers users to route, reduce, reformat, enrich, or shape data from any source to any tool in the right format. Cribl's full suite of products including Cribl Edge , Cribl Search , and Cribl Lake , is purpose built for IT and security to deliver the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to increasing data volumes. Customer feedback for Cribl includes:



“Huge cost savings while using this product, allows for less vendor lock-in when it comes to SIEM. Setup and use of product doesn't require multiple years of training or experience like other tools." - Cybersecurity Engineer "Cribl Stream allows my team to configure log processing rules with less experience in the industry to start and the platform scales to manage a large variety of log sources." - Manager of Observability

According to Cribl, its rapid growth is driven by the significant value customers have realized from Cribl has led to rapid growth for the company as more leading organizations recognize the value of its vendor agnostic solutions. Cribl recently surpassed $200 million in annual recurring revenue (ARR), growing ARR by more than 70% year-over-year and boasting a net dollar retention of more than 130% over the past 12 months. Cribl also closed its oversubscribed $319 million Series E round in August 2024, increasing its valuation to $3.5 billion.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark, and PEER INSIGHTS is a registered trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner Peer Insights content consists of the opinions of individual end users based on their own experiences with the vendors listed on the platform, should not be construed as statements of fact, nor do they represent the views of Gartner or its affiliates. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in this content nor makes any warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this content, about its accuracy or completeness, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Cribl

Cribl, the Data Engine for IT and Security, empowers organizations to transform their data strategy. Customers use Cribl's vendor-agnostic solutions to analyze, collect, process, and route all IT and security data from any source or to any destination, delivering the choice, control, and flexibility required to adapt to their ever-changing needs. Cribl's product suite, which is used by Fortune 1000 companies globally, is purpose-built for IT and Security, including Cribl Stream , the industry's leading observability pipeline, Cribl Edge , an intelligent vendor-neutral agent, Cribl Search , the industry's first search-in-place solution, and Cribl Lake , a turnkey data lake. Founded in 2018, Cribl is a remote-first workforce with an office in San Francisco, CA.

