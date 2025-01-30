Innovative Eyewear Announces Key Retail Partnership With Micro Center

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In addition to selling Lucyd smart eyewear, Micro Center will be onboarding Lucyd's customizable interactive displays in-store, to deliver a more engaging and informative customer experience, and to enhance sell through.

Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Ohio, Micro Center has grown steadily and profitably. Micro Center is among the nation's leading information technology, communications, and electronic device suppliers, operating large stores in major markets nationwide.

Harrison Gross, CEO & Co-Founder of Innovative Eyewear, commented, "We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Micro Center, one of the leading tech retailers in the U.S., known for its wide selection of cutting-edge technology products and passionate tech-focused customer base. Micro Center is the ideal partner for our smart eyewear, as their customers are early adopters of innovative technology who are eager to experience the latest advancements. Further, Lucyd smart eyewear connects with any Bluetooth-enabled device such as smartphones, laptops, desk tops, and game controllers making it an ideal companion product."

The deal was signed as a result of Innovative's partnership with Windsor Eyes, the Company's premier optical distributor in the US. Paulino Diaz, partner at Windsor Eyes, expressed enthusiasm about the launch, saying "We are thrilled to partner with Micro Center, a trusted name in consumer electronics. Their loyal and forward-thinking customer base is the perfect audience for Lucyd smart eyewear. We believe they will be just as excited as we are to experience the cutting-edge features of this groundbreaking product."

To learn more about Lucyd and Micro Center, visit Lucyd or Microcenter .

About Innovative Eyewear Inc.

Innovative Eyewear is a developer and retailer of ChatGPT smart eyewear, under the Lucyd®, Nautica®, Eddie Bauer® and Reebok® brands. True to our mission to Upgrade Your Eyewear®, our Bluetooth smart glasses allow users to stay safely and ergonomically connected to their digital lives and are offered in hundreds of frame and lens combinations to meet the needs of the optical market. To learn more and explore our continuously evolving collection of smart eyewear, please visit .

About Micro Center (Micro Electronics, Inc.)

Micro Center is the #1 Tech Retailer in the U.S., and PC Mag Readers' Choice 2024 retailer.

Over 22 million IT professionals, small businesses, local governments, students, engineers, programmers, makers, tech enthusiasts, gamers, and computer product and electronic device customers have relied on Micro Center for their communication and information technology support needs since 1979.

Micro Center is among the nation's leading information technology, communications, and electronic device suppliers, operating twenty-eight large stores in major markets nationwide. Founded in 1979 in Columbus, Ohio, Micro Center has grown steadily and profitably. Our stores are designed to supply the needs of a wide variety of consumers – from small businesses to local schools - with well-trained associates who offer information technology solutions.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those relating to the anticipated introduction of new products and features, and timing of improvements and enhancements to our current products. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "future," "intend," "may," "outlook," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the expected launch date for the new smart safety eyewear connection. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, under the caption "Risk Factors."

Media Contact:

Sai Main

Email: [email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Scott Powell

Skyline Corporate Communications Group, LLC

Office: +1 (646) 893-5835

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Innovative Eyewear, Inc.