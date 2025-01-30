Passenger Information System Market Poised For Growth Amid Rising Demand For Smart Transportation

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, January 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Passenger Information System market is expected to grow from an estimated USD 32.4 billion in 2024 to USD 84.7 billion by 2033, at a CAGR of 11.20%. The Passenger Information System (PIS) market is witnessing significant growth, driven by increasing urbanization, advancements in technology, and rising passenger expectations for real-time travel updates. With governments worldwide investing in smart city initiatives, the demand for modernized public transportation solutions is on the rise, making PIS an essential component for enhancing commuter experience and operational efficiency.

Market Growth Driven by Real-Time Information Demand

As commuters seek accurate travel details, the adoption of Passenger Information Systems is accelerating. These systems provide real-time updates on schedules, delays, and route changes, improving passenger satisfaction and transportation efficiency. A report by the World Bank Group highlights that real-time passenger information on transit routes in major cities like Chicago and New York led to a 2% increase in daily ridership, generating over $5 million in additional fare revenue annually.

Furthermore, integrating advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), the Internet of Things (IoT), and big data analytics is making PIS more efficient and user-friendly. These innovations enable data-driven decision-making, helping transport authorities optimize routes and improve overall passenger experience.

Smart City Initiatives and Government Investments Fuel Market Expansion

Governments worldwide are prioritizing transportation modernization as part of broader smart city initiatives. For instance, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) introduced an Automated Passenger Counting (APC) system to curb fare evasion and optimize bus deployment. Similarly, in India, the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) is integrating real-time bus tracking to enhance commuter convenience.

With urban populations increasing rapidly, cities are under pressure to develop efficient public transport networks. According to the United Nations, nearly 60% of the world's population is expected to reside in urban areas by 2050, further driving the need for intelligent transportation solutions like PIS.

Challenges: Cost Constraints and Maintenance Requirements

Despite its advantages, the high cost of implementing and maintaining Passenger Information Systems remains a key challenge. Infrastructure investments, hardware installations, and continuous software updates contribute to financial burdens for transport agencies. Maintenance costs, including system monitoring and upgrades, further impact affordability, particularly in price-sensitive markets.

Market Segmentation Insights: Railways Leading, Roadways Growing Rapidly

The PIS market is segmented by transportation mode, including railways, roadways, airways, and waterways. The railway sector currently holds the largest market share, as PIS enhances safety through emergency notifications and real-time updates, improving overall passenger experience. Additionally, modern PIS designs cater to accessibility needs, ensuring critical travel information is available to all passengers, including those with disabilities.

Meanwhile, the roadway segment is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period. Increasing urban congestion and commuter reliance on public transportation are driving demand for real-time traffic updates and alternative route suggestions, making PIS a vital solution for enhancing road travel efficiency.

Passenger Information System Top Companies and Competitive Landscape

Acapela Group, Advantech Co., Ltd., Alstom SA, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., and others are the major companies in the passenger information system market. Market players are concentrating on developing innovative passenger information systems to improve the consumer experience. As a result, leading companies are adopting various strategic initiatives, including mergers and acquisitions, as well as forming partnerships with other major firms.

In April 2024, Alstom SA signed a Memorandum of Understanding with TiB (Tag i Bergslagen) to enhance railway technologies. This two-year partnership aims to upgrade the passenger information system and develop other innovative solutions for the railway sector.

Some of the key companies in the global Passenger Information System market include:

Advantech Co., Ltd,

Alstom SA

Wabtec Corporation

Cisco Systems

Cubic Corporation

Siemens AG

Hitachi Ltd

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd

Mitbushi Electric Corportaio

Televic

ST Engineering Ltd

Indra

Medha Sevo Drives

Efftronics Systems Pvt. Ltd

Dsyten

Leunetta

R2p Group

Icon Multimedia

Passio Technologies

Teleste

Lancom D.O.O

Passenger Information System Latest Industry Updates

In October 2024, Wabtec announced a partnership with Siemens Mobility to supply passenger information systems for Munich's S-Bahn trains. This multi-million-euro agreement aims to improve the passenger experience by integrating real-time information and advanced technology into 90 new trains.

In February 2024, Toshiba announced significant investments aimed at expanding its portfolio of passenger information display systems. The focus of this expansion is on real-time displays that integrate both audio and visual communication. These systems play a key role in modernizing transportation infrastructure, particularly in the rail and metro sectors, by providing passengers with timely and efficient updates.

Passenger Information System Market Segmentation Analysis

Offering Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Solution

Display Systems

Announcement Systems

Emergency Communication Systems

Mobile Applications

Infotainment Systems

Video Surveillance System

Other Solutions

Services

Consulting

Deployment & Integration

Support & Maintenance

Announcement Systems

Location Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

On-Board

In-Station

Transportation Mode Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033)

Railways

Trains

Trams

Roadways

Airways and Waterways

Regional Outlook Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2033

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Benelux

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

