From Factory To Stage: AITO M9 Redefines Technological Artistry At 2025 Spring Festival Gala

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) A brand-new AITO M9 emerged from the Vehicle Departure Gate of SERES Super Factory, then merged into a vehicle formation of 780 AITO M9s, collectively illuminating this technological and artistic visual feast. Following the musical rhythm, the cars transformed into "dancers," using their headlights to create dynamic light displays that perfectly blended with stage lighting and artistic gymnastics performances, presenting a shocking visual effect.

The Seres Super Factory - considered a global benchmark in automotive - became a radiant stage, with the words 'New Era', 'New Journey', 'China's Intelligent Manufacturing, 'New Chongqing', and 'Rapid Change' presented by a grand formation of AITO M9 vehicles. The display highlighted China's cutting-edge automotive innovation and manufacturing capabilities.

Together with Teens in Times, and China's National Artistic Gymnastics Team, SERES delivered a stunning performance that blended technology, art, and athletic prowess - much like Super Bowl halftime show. In this groundbreaking performance, the AITO M9 and the national gymnastics team shared the spotlight. Both embodied a spirit of pushing boundaries and breaking through limitations, showcasing the perfect fusion of technological innovation and athletic excellence.

The 2025 Spring Festival Gala reached a jaw-dropping 16.8 billion global views across all media platforms, with mobile viewership soaring to 372 million, comparable to the most-watched Super Bowl broadcast in history.

As a premium intelligent electric vehicle brand, AITO embodies "Intelligence Redefining Luxury," leading with the concept of "traditional luxury + technological luxury," bringing users continuously leading smart travel experiences. The AITO M9 has dominated the Chinese luxury car market for nine consecutive months, consistently topping sales charts for vehicles priced over 500,000 yuan. This achievement breaks the monopoly of foreign brands in China's high-end automotive market and marks a significant milestone for Chinese car manufacturers in establishing themselves as premium brands.

In 2024, the AITO M9 made its first appearance at the CCTV Spring Festival Gala, instantly becoming a nationwide sensation. In 2025, the vehicle returned to the national stage as a representative of intelligent automotive technology.

SOURCE Seres Group Co.,Ltd.