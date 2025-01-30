Qatar Amir Arrives In Damascus On Official Visit

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) AMMAN, Jan 30 (KUNA) -- Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Damascus on an official visit to Syria on Thursday. Syria's newly appointed Interim President Ahmad Al-Sharaa and other state officials welcomed the Qatari Amir, Syria's state-owned news agency (SANA) reported. Sheikh Tamim is the first foreign head of state to visit Damascus since Al-Sharaa took over as Syria's interim president. (end) amn

