China's New Hydrogen Bomb Aims To Shock And Awe Taiwan

MENAFN - Asia Times) China's new non-nuclear hydrogen bomb is designed to unleash sustained firepower to terrorize Taiwan's defenders and break their resistance in urban wars.

This month, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported that Chinese researchers successfully detonated a non-nuclear hydrogen bomb in a controlled field test, citing a peer-reviewed study published last month in the Chinese-language Journal of Projectiles, Rockets, Missiles and Guidance.

Developed by the China State Shipbuilding Corporation's 705 Research Institute, the device uses magnesium hydride-a solid-state hydrogen storage material originally engineered for off-grid energy applications-as its main component.

During activation, shockwaves break the material into micron-scale particles, releasing hydrogen gas. This gas ignites into sustained combustion and reaches temperatures exceeding 1,000 degrees Celsius.

Unlike conventional TNT blasts, which produce a brief, extremely high-pressure shockwave, China's new bomb creates a lower peak blast pressure but sustains its fireball for over two seconds, causing extended thermal damage and enabling directed energy effects.

Researchers emphasized the weapon's military applications, ranging from widespread heat projection to precision-target destruction, facilitated by its controllable chain reaction mechanism.

The production of magnesium hydride, long restricted to laboratories, saw a breakthrough with the opening of a high-capacity plant in Shaanxi province earlier this year, capable of producing 150 tons annually. However, specific details about the test location or operational strategies remain unclear.

The characteristics of China's magnesium hydride bomb appear functionally similar to those of a thermobaric weapon. These weapons disperse a massive cloud of fuel that ignites upon contact with air, producing a high-temperature fireball and a deadly shockwave that can penetrate bunkers and buildings. These weapons are particularly effective in urban warfare.