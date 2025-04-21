Core Sector Industries Clock 3.8 Per Cent Growth In March

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) The combined index of eight core industries increased by 3.8 per cent in March 2025, as compared to the same month of the previous year, according to data released by the Commerce and Industry Ministry on Monday.

The production of cement, fertilisers, steel, electricity, coal, and refinery products recorded a positive growth in March this year..

The Eight Core Industries comprise 40.27 per cent of the weight of items included in the Index of Industrial Production (IIP) and are an indicator of the overall industrial growth.

The final growth rate of the index of eight core industries for December 2024 has been revised to 5.1 per cent.

The cumulative growth rate of the ICI from April to March 2024-25 now works out to 4.4 per cent as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

Fertiliser production increased by a robust 8.8 per cent in March this year over the same month of the previous year as the agriculture sector picked up growth momentum with a better monsoon and higher MSP earnings for farmers. The cumulative index for fertilisers increased by 2.9 per cent during April to March, 2024-25, over the same period of the previous year.

Steel production rose by 7.1 per cent in March over the same month of the previous year on the back of higher construction activity and investment in big infrastructure projects. The growth in steel output for April to March now works out to 6.7 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Cement production posted a robust double digit growth of 11.6 per cent in March, while its growth during April to March is at 6.3 per cent over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Electricity generation increased by 6.2 per cent in March this year with its cumulative growth between April-March working out to 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25.

Coal production rose by 1.6 per cent in March, over the same month of the previous year, while its cumulative index increased by 5.1 per cent during April to March, 2024-25 over the corresponding period of the previous year.

Natural Gas production declined by 12.7 per cent in March compared to the same month of the previous year, while Petroleum Refinery Products recorded a 0.2 per cent increase during the month.