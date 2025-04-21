Riddle Challenge: One Woman Doesn't Work Here-Can You Tell Who?

MENAFN - Live Mint) A fun visual riddle is making the rounds online, and it's got people guessing! The image shows two women stepping out of separate elevators in an office building-but here's the twist: only one of them actually works there.

The big question is:

“Which woman doesn't work at the company?”

In the picture, one woman is wearing a green pantsuit and has a name tag and ID badge. The other woman is dressed in a stylish blue dress with boots and is holding some papers.

People online are divided. Some say,“She could just be a fashionable employee!” Others think there's more to the story and are looking closely for hidden clues.

Which Woman Doesn't Work Here?

This riddle isn't just about looks-it tests your observation and common sense.

“These kinds of puzzles help keep our brains sharp,” says psychologist and puzzle fan Dr. Nina Mehta.“They teach us to look beyond the obvious and pay attention to small details.”

So, did you figure it out?

The answer:

The woman on the right doesn't work there.

Why? The woman on the left is clearly dressed in work attire and has a name badge-she looks like a real employee. But the woman on the right has no badge and looks more like a visitor or someone coming in for a meeting.

If you guessed it right-well done! You've got a good eye for detail. If not, no worries-these puzzles are all about learning to see more than what meets the eye.