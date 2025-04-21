Trump Trade War: It's Worse Than A Crime, It's A Blunder

MENAFN - Asia Times) Say you will believe me

I can't take, my heart will break

'Cause I made a stupid mistake

A stupid mistake

– Gareth Gates

Upon hearing of the kidnapping and execution of Duc d'Enghien for plotting against Napoleon, French diplomat Charles-Maurice de Talleyrand-Périgord, bracing for political fallout, quipped,“It's worse than a crime, it's a blunder.”

In the affairs of man, mistakes are forgiven while crimes are punished. In the affairs of state, crimes are forgivable while mistakes can prove fatal. Many nations have ceased to exist because of blunders. And behind many great nations is a long-forgiven crime.

Heavy is the crown of the sage sovereign, righteous in personal affairs but amoral on behalf of nation. But what about the crown of the foolish sovereign – lurid in personal life, amoral on the world stage and, worst of all, prone to blunder?

Winston Churchill once quipped,“Americans can always be trusted to do the right thing, once all other possibilities have been exhausted.”

Otto von Bismarck channeled the same idea when he said,“There is providence that protects idiots, drunkards, children and the United States of America.”

This idea is also the theme of F Scott Fitzgerald's“The Great Gatsby”,“They were careless people, Tom and Daisy – they smashed up things and creatures and then retreated back into their money or their vast carelessness or whatever it was that kept them together, and let other people clean up the mess they had made.”

Churchill, Bismarck and Fitzgerald understood that America had the luxury for all kinds of gross and negligent behavior. Providence saw to it that native Americans had little to no immunity to European diseases, opening up a vast continent for the easiest expansion in the history of empires – from sea to shining sea.

Providence allowed Franklin Roosevelt to saunter into WWII in its fourth act, participate in mop-up operations and declare victory. Providence allowed America to kick the legs out from under Japan in the 1980s and then ride Chinese and Indian PhDs into the internet age. Providence allowed Wall Street to securitize everything, sell bits and pieces to foreigners and buy bass boats for suburban dads.

This is Peter Zeihan's America – a vast, sparsely populated continental economy with convenient river systems and coasts on two oceans, blessed with energy, mineral and agricultural riches.

But of late, Zeihan's America has been squandering its blessings on foreign wars and living beyond its means at home. And now, under President Donald Trump, America is squaring up for an economic showdown against what is certainly not Zeihan's China (i.e., the one that collapsed in 2022).

Churchill's powers of imagination are no match for all the possible follies Trump can cook up before exhausting himself. And the providence that has protected America is surely being stretched as Tom and Daisy smash things up with US$37 of debt.