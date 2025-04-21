Ramban Tragedy: Relief, Highway Restoration Underway PM's Fund Being Tapped, Says CM Omar

Speaking to reporters in Srinagar, CM Omar said,“In several parts of Ramban, the situation has worsened. I had sent the Deputy Chief Minister along with two local MLAs to assess the ground reality.”

He added,“I am personally visiting Ramban today to assess the situation on the ground and will also chair a review meeting.”

Referring to relief measures, CM Omar said,“The administration is working on a war footing to ensure the highway is reopened at the earliest and to assist the residents affected by the landslides.”

“Arrangements are being made to provide relief to the affected families, and the Prime Minister's Relief Fund, along with other available funds, will be tapped to ensure timely compensation,” he said, as per news agency JKNS.

On the availability of essentials, CM Omar said,“There is no shortage of essential commodities. Strict directions have been given to act against black marketing and price manipulation. Police will take action against violators, and if required, arrests will be made.”

He also appealed to the public, saying,“People should report any incidents of black marketing to the authorities.”

About the highway closure, he said,“While the Srinagar-Jammu highway remains closed for now, the administration is keeping the Mughal Road as an alternative route to ensure supplies reach Kashmir if necessary.”

In response to a separate question on Waqf (amendment) Act Omar said,“The Supreme Court has the jurisdiction to review the actions of the Centre or any government body. We approached the SC over Article 370. Even the emergency during Indira Gandhi's tenure was challenged in court. Judicial review should not be politicized.”

“The Assembly had done its part and the matter is now sub judice. So far, we have managed to secure some relief from the court. The interference of non-Muslims has been halted, and self-declared waqf is currently not being stopped. Let the Supreme Court do its job,” Omar said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now