Three Interstate Habitual Offenders Held In Gurugram For Stealing Gold Valuables

MENAFN - IANS) Gurugram, April 21 (IANS) Gurugram police have arrested three habitual offenders from Uttarakhand who stole gold valuables from a woman after diverting her attention, police said on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Khurshid of Uttar Pradesh and Saifuddin and Shahzad of Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

A crime branch in Sector-43 nabbed the accused, Khurshid, on April 15 from Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand.

He was taken in six days of police remand, and after his disclosure, the remaining two accused were arrested on Sunday from the same place.

"The accused are habitual offenders involved in several such cases in Gurugram, Rewari, Rajasthan, and Mumbai. Rewari police has also announced a Rs 5,000 reward for Saifuddin in a theft-related case," Sandeep Kumar, Gurugram police spokesperson, said.

According to the police, on April 7, a woman at a police station filed a police complaint that she had gone to Baluda Road for a walk in the morning; there she met a person who told her that he was a devotee of God and said that he would relieve her of her sorrows.

During this time, another person also came there.

She gave her jewellery to those people.

Later, as per the instructions of those people, the victim went plucking leaves from the trees, and when she returned, the accused fled the spot, police said.

During police questioning, the accused Saifuddin has revealed that he has committed an incident of theft in Rajasthan and an incident of fraud in Rewari district.

In both the above cases, a reward of Rs 5,000 each was declared on accused Saifuddin.

The accused Shahzad and Khurshid have also revealed that they have committed fraud in Mumbai.

It has also been revealed in the police questioning that the accused committed fraud by hypnotising the people by claiming themselves to be devotees of God.

"From the observation of the criminal records of the accused, it was found that three cases are registered against accused Saifuddin in Uttarakhand under various sections, including assault, threatening to kill, robbery, and the Arms Act, and a case is registered against accused Shahzad in Uttarakhand for assault and threatening to kill," police said.

The police team have recovered two bikes and Rs 12,500 used in the crime from the possession of the accused.