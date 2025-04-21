403
Moscow Fines Google Over Revealing Soldier Data
(MENAFN) Moscow has imposed a fine on Google for disclosing personal information about Russian soldiers killed in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, according to a court ruling reported on Monday.
The country’s communications regulator, Roskomnadzor, found that content on YouTube violated Russian laws by revealing details about the deceased soldiers. The court ruled that the tech company’s actions contravened regulations prohibiting the disclosure of such sensitive information.
As a result, Google was fined 3.8 million rubles, approximately $46,240. This is not the first time the tech giant has faced penalties in Russia; previous fines have included a video allegedly instructing Russian troops on how to surrender and for limiting access to Russian state media on the platform.
To add to Google's difficulties in Russia, reports indicate that the company's unpaid administrative fines have surged to an astronomical 2 undecillion rubles ($2.4 decillion), a sum exceeding the total global economic output, which was around $106 trillion in 2023, according to the World Bank.
