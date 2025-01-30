Global Flexible Batteries Markets 2025-2035, Profiles Of 44 Companies, Technology Benchmarking And Performance Metrics

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 30, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global for Flexible Batteries 2025-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market report examines the global flexible batteries landscape from 2025 to 2035, providing insights for investors, manufacturers, and developers interested in this evolving storage solution.

As electronic devices become more compact, flexible, and wearable, the demand for similarly flexible and efficient power sources is increasing. Flexible batteries have been identified by the World Economic Forum as one of the key emerging technologies for the next decade. The flexible batteries market is being supported by the expansion of wearable electronics, Internet of Things (IoT) devices, and other applications that require thin, bendable, and potentially stretchable power sources.

Report contents include:



Market Size and Growth Projections: Forecasts of the flexible batteries market size and growth rate from 2025 to 2035, categorized by technology, application, and region.

Technology Analysis: Overview of various flexible battery technologies, including thin-film lithium-ion, printed batteries, solid-state batteries, and stretchable batteries.

Application Areas: Assessment of key application areas such as consumer electronics, healthcare devices, smart packaging, wearables, IoT, and automotive sectors.

Regional Analysis: Examination of market trends and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and other key regions.

Competitive Landscape: Profiles of established companies and new entrants in the flexible batteries space, including their technologies, strategies, and market positioning.

Recent developments in flexible battery technology.

Market Drivers and Opportunities.

Challenges and Market Dynamics

Technical issues in manufacturing and scaling production.

Cost considerations and competition from traditional battery technologies.

Regulatory and safety concerns.

Technology Benchmarking and Performance Metrics.

Manufacturing Innovations and Material Science Advancements.

Investment Landscape and Market Opportunities.

Analysis of venture capital funding trends.

Overview of government initiatives and grants supporting flexible battery development. Identification of potential investment areas and emerging market segments.

This report offers information for various stakeholders in the flexible batteries ecosystem:



Manufacturers: Production strategies, technology selection, and scaling considerations

Electronics Companies: Integration challenges and opportunities in product design

Investors: Potentially high-growth technologies and market segments for investment

Researchers: Areas for further study and development Policy Makers: Regulatory considerations and support mechanisms for industry growth

Key Topics Covered:

1 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1.1 Definition and Overview of Flexible Batteries

1.2 Battery market megatrends

1.3 Advanced materials for batteries

1.4 Macro-trends

1.5 Importance of Flexible Batteries in Modern Applications

1.6 Technology benchmarking

1.7 Battery Development

1.7.1 Enhanced Energy Density and Performance

1.7.2 Stretchable Batteries

1.7.3 Textile-Based Batteries

1.7.4 Printable Batteries

1.7.5 Sustainable and Biodegradable Batteries

1.7.6 Self-Healing Batteries

1.7.7 Solid-State Flexible Batteries

1.7.8 Integration with Energy Harvesting

1.7.9 Nanostructured Materials

1.7.10 Thin-Film Battery Technologies

1.8 The Global Battery Market

1.9 Market drivers

1.10 Batteries roadmap

1.11 Application market roadmap

1.12 Applications

1.13 Market forecast assumptions and challenges

1.14 Market and technical challenges

2 TECHNOLOGY OVERVIEW

2.1 Approaches to flexibility

2.1.1 Thinness-derived flexibility

2.1.2 Material-derived flexibility

2.1.3 Device-Design-Derived Flexibility

2.2 Production

2.3 Flexible Battery Technologies

2.3.1 Thin-film Lithium-ion Batteries

2.3.1.1 The Goliath range

2.3.1.2 Thin film vs bulk solid-state batteries

2.3.1.3 Types of Flexible/stretchable LIBs

2.3.1.4 Flexible Li/S batteries

2.3.1.5 Flexible lithium-manganese dioxide (Li-MnO2) batteries

2.3.2 Printed Batteries

2.3.2.1 Technical specifications

2.3.2.2 Components

2.3.2.3 Design

2.3.2.4 Manufacturing

2.3.2.5 Key features

2.3.3 Thin-Film Solid-state Batteries

2.3.4 Stretchable Batteries

2.3.5 Other Emerging Technologies

2.4 Key Components of Flexible Batteries

2.4.1 Electrodes

2.4.2 Electrolytes

2.4.3 Separators

2.4.4 Current Collectors

2.4.5 Packaging

2.4.6 Encapsulation Materials

2.4.7 Other Manufacturing Techniques

2.5 Performance Metrics and Characteristics

2.5.1 Energy Density

2.5.2 Power Density

2.5.3 Cycle Life

2.5.4 Flexibility and Bendability

2.5.5 Operating Temperature

2.5.6 Self-Discharge

3 MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1 Market Drivers

3.1.1 Growing Demand for Wearable Electronics

3.1.2 Increasing Adoption of IoT Devices

3.1.3 Advancements in Flexible Electronics

3.1.4 Rising Interest in Printed Electronics

3.1.5 Demand for Lightweight and Portable Power Sources

3.2 Market Restraints

3.2.1 Technical Challenges in Manufacturing

3.2.2 Limited Energy Density Compared to Conventional Batteries

3.2.3 High Initial Production Costs

3.2.4 Safety Concerns and Regulatory Hurdles

3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.1 Emerging Applications in Healthcare and Medical Devices

3.3.2 Integration with Energy Harvesting Technologies

3.3.3 Potential in Aerospace and Defense Sectors

3.3.4 Smart Packaging and RFID Applications

3.4 Market Challenges

3.4.1 Scaling Up Production

3.4.2 Achieving Consistent Performance Under Various Conditions

3.4.3 Competition from Alternative Energy Storage Technologies

3.4.4 Addressing Environmental and Recycling Concerns

4 GLOBAL MARKET SIZE AND FORECAST (2025-2035)

4.1 Market Segmentation by Technology

4.1.1 Thin-film Lithium-ion Batteries

4.1.2 Printed Batteries

4.1.3 Flexible Solid-state Batteries

4.1.4 Stretchable Batteries

4.2 Market Segmentation by Application

4.2.1 Consumer Electronics

4.2.2 Healthcare and Medical Devices

4.2.3 Smart Packaging

4.2.4 Smart Cards and RFID

4.2.5 Wearable Devices

4.2.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

4.2.7 Automotive

4.3 Market Segmentation by Region

4.3.1 North America

4.3.2 Europe

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5 APPLICATION ANALYSIS

5.1 Consumer Electronics

5.1.1 Foldable and flexible phones

5.1.2 Battery Requirements

5.1.3 Low-power electronic components

5.1.4 Thin and flexible supercapacitors

5.1.5 Applications

5.1.6 Technology Requirements and Challenges

5.2 Healthcare and Medical Devices

5.2.1 Key Applications

5.2.2 Technology Requirements and Challenges

5.3 Smart Packaging

5.4 Smart Cards and RFID

5.5 Wearable Devices

5.6 Internet of Things (IoT)

5.6.1 Key Applications

5.6.1.1 Sensors

5.6.1.1.1 IoT and Industry 4.0 ecosystem

5.6.1.1.2 Wireless Sensor Networks (WSNs)

5.6.1.1.3 IoT applications in consumer goods

5.6.1.2 Smart Home Devices

5.6.1.3 Industrial IoT

5.6.2 Technology Requirements and Challenges

5.7 Aerospace and Defense

5.7.1 Key Applications

5.7.1.1 Drones

5.7.1.2 Soldier Systems

5.7.1.3 Aircraft Components

5.7.2 Technology Requirements and Challenges

5.8 Automotive

5.8.1 Key Applications

5.8.1.1 Electric Vehicles

5.8.1.2 Smart Keys

5.8.1.3 In-Car Electronics

5.8.2 Technology Requirements and Challenges

6 TRENDS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

6.1 Emerging Flexible Battery Technologies

6.1.1 Graphene-based Flexible Batteries

6.1.2 Fiber and Textile Batteries

6.1.3 Bio-batteries and Eco-friendly Solutions

6.1.4 Self-healing Battery Technologies

6.2 Integration with Other Technologies

6.2.1 Flexible Solar Cells

6.2.2 Wireless Charging Systems

6.2.3 Energy Harvesting Devices

6.2.4 Artificial Intelligence and Smart Power Management

6.3 Advancements in Materials Science

6.4 Manufacturing Innovations

6.5 Standardization and Regulatory Landscape

6.5.1 Development of Industry Standards

6.5.2 Safety Regulations and Compliance

6.5.3 Environmental Regulations and Sustainability Initiatives

6.6 Environmental Impact and Sustainability

6.6.1 Life Cycle Assessment of Flexible Batteries

6.6.2 Recyclability and End-of-Life Management

6.6.3 Eco-friendly Materials and Production Processes

7 COMPANY PROFILES (44 Company Profiles)



3DOM Inc.

AC Biode

AMO Greentech

Ampcera Inc.

Anthro Energy

Ateios Systems

Australian Advanced Materials

Blackstone Resources

Blue Current Inc.

Blue Spark Technologies Inc.

CCL Design

Enfucell OY

Ensurge Micropower ASA

Evonik

Exeger

Fraunhofer Institute for Electronic Nano Systems (ENAS)

Fuelium

Hitachi Zosen

Hyprint GmbH

Ilika

Intecells Inc.

Jenax Inc.

LiBest Inc.

LionVolt BV

Maxell

Navaflex

NEC Corporation

Ohara

Photocentric

PolyPlus Battery Company

prelonic technologies

Prologium Technology Co. Ltd.

Sakuu Corporation

Samsung SDI

Semiconductor Energy Laboratory Co. Ltd.

Shenzhen Grepow Battery Co. Ltd. (Grepow)

STMicroelectronics

TotalEnergies

UNIGRID Battery

Varta Zinergy UK

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900