Top political source raises concerns that second phase of ceasefire deal could collapse much sooner

(MENAFN) A high-level source familiar with the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement has raised concerns that the second phase of the deal, which is supposed to begin after 16 days, could collapse much sooner. According to the source, the negotiations for this phase might fail once Hamas realizes there is no true second phase, undermining any incentive to complete the first phase. This potential breakdown could prevent the release of abducted individuals and complicate the agreement further. The source also pointed out contradictions in Israeli Prime Netanyahu’s position, noting his past commitments to never agree to certain terms, such as withdrawals from key areas like Netzarim and Philadelphia. The source warns that the second phase of the agreement will likely face significant political resistance and will come into sharp conflict with promises previously made by the government. The fragility of the deal, as evidenced by the difficulties in the first phase, suggests that either side could accuse the other of violations, easily leading to the deal's collapse.



Despite these challenges, there are some in Israel, particularly in the Ron Dermer circle, who are optimistic, believing the second phase could be part of a broader historic shift, including normalization with Saudi Arabia and the introduction of a multinational force in Gaza. However, a senior military source suggests that these ambitions are unlikely to materialize, particularly given Hamas's firm grip on power in Gaza, which may resist foreign intervention. The Israeli government has been withholding detailed information about the second phase of the deal from the public, though it is understood by mediators and Hamas. The government’s public statements avoid addressing uncomfortable provisions, keeping the full details hidden, with the Ministry of Justice supporting this concealment. The situation remains highly uncertain, and significant political challenges lie ahead in the execution of the second phase.

