Russian Army Shells Nine Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region
Date
1/30/2025 2:07:42 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian army launched over 400 strikes on nine settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on January 29.
Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
Fedorov stated that the occupiers carried out 401 attacks, including 16 airstrikes on Novopavlivka.
Additionally, 190 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. MLRS strikes were also reported in Novodarivka.
Read also:
Russian drone attack on Sumy: Injury toll rises to nine
Russian forces also launched 194 artillery strikes on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.
According to the regional military administration, authorities received 16 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilian casualties were reported.
Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration
MENAFN30012025000193011044ID1109147073
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.