Russian Army Shells Nine Settlements In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Russian launched over 400 strikes on nine settlements in Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region on January 29.

Governor Ivan Fedorov announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

Fedorov stated that the occupiers carried out 401 attacks, including 16 on Novopavlivka.

Additionally, 190 enemy UAVs attacked Zaporizhzhia, Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka. MLRS strikes were also reported in Novodarivka.

Russian forces also launched 194 artillery strikes on Kamianske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, and Novodarivka.

According to the regional military administration, authorities received 16 reports of damage to residential buildings and infrastructure. No civilian casualties were reported.

Photo: Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration