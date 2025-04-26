403
Legal Petitions Target Coffee Giants Over Slave Labor in Brazil
(MENAFN) Two advocacy groups have filed legal petitions that could disrupt the coffee supply chains of major brands like Starbucks, Nestlé, JDE, Dunkin', Illy, and McDonald’s over allegations of forced labor in Brazil’s coffee industry. International Rights Advocates (IRAdvocates) and nonprofit Coffee Watch took action in the U.S. District Court of Washington, representing Brazilian farmworkers who are reportedly subjected to severe labor conditions, according to Coffee Watch’s statement on Thursday.
"The petition could end slavery-tainted coffee imports to the U.S. from Brazil, a decision that would have significant consequences for Starbucks: the company relies heavily on coffee from Latin America, especially as escalating trade wars threaten Asian coffee supply chains," Coffee Watch said.
Coffee Watch founder Etelle Higonnet emphasized the gravity of the situation: "The coffee industry, led by Starbucks, has slaves working in its supply chain right this minute, and we must stop this abuse starting in Brazil, as the world’s top coffee producer."
Terry Collingsworth, attorney for the plaintiffs, pointed out the contradiction between Starbucks’ business practices and the historical abolition of slavery in both the U.S. and Brazil. "Consumers are paying obscene amounts for a cup of Starbucks coffee that was harvested by trafficked slaves," he noted.
"It is time to hold Starbucks accountable for profiting from human trafficking," he stated.
