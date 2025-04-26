Northeastern States Should Effectively Utilise Hydro-Power Potential: Manohar Lal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) The northeastern states should work towards ensuring energy security and given the hydro-power potential, including pumped-storage in the region, they should make efforts to effectively utilise that potential, Union Power Minister Manohar Lal said on Saturday.

In his address at the 'Regional Conference of the Power Sector' in Gangtok. Sikkim, the minister underlined the importance of a future-ready, modern and financially viable power sector to fuel the country's growth on its journey towards becoming a developed nation, according to a Ministry of Power statement.

He emphasised the importance of power in achieving the goal of 'Viksit Bharat,' adding that the regional conference would help in identifying specific challenges and solutions in respect of power sector of the northeastern states.

The minister mentioned that despite the minor gap of 0.1 per cent in meeting current power requirements, efforts must continue to meet future demands.

Since 2014, power generation has increased significantly, and various modes of generation, including thermal, hydro, atomic, and renewable energy, must be advanced, he added.

Addressing environmental concerns and moving towards non-fossil power is essential for achieving the target of Net Zero Emissions, according to Manohar Lal.

He mentioned that through government schemes like RDSS and PM-JANMAN, difficulties in the distribution sector are being addressed, and left-out households are being electrified.

The minister highlighted that the distribution sector faces challenges due to poor tariff structures, suboptimal billing and collection, and delayed payments of government department dues and subsidies.

“It is essential to reduce the AT&C losses and the gap between Average Cost of Supply and Average Revenue Realised, to ensure that the distribution sector becomes viable. To achieve that, it is essential that the tariffs are cost-reflective,” Manohar Lal stated.

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang-Golay highlighted the key steps taken by the state towards improving the quality and reliability of power supply. He also highlighted the proposed plan for further improving the power sector, requesting for interventions from the Central government on various issues concerning the state.