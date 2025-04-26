Kerala: Pinarayi Vijayan’S Daughter Responds To ‘False’ News

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvananthapuram, April 26 (IANS) Breaking her silence for the first time since the allegations against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter, Veena Vijayan, and her now-defunct IT firm 'Exalogic', and denied the news in the media about her statement given to SFIO.

“I have noticed this news widely in the media since Saturday. It is true I have given my statement before the SFIO officials, but I have never said that neither my IT firm nor I have taken money from CMRL without providing any service. I reiterate the same again,” reads her statement.

Earlier, the Kerala High Court granted relief to both Vijayan, Veena and the CMRL after the bench ordered status quo for two months on a trial court's decision to take cognisance of a complaint filed by the SFIO in a financial fraud case involving Veena and CMRL.

The SFIO had, early this month, filed its charge sheet on the purportedly illegal deal between Veena's now defunct IT firm Exalogic and CMRL after finding that her firm had allegedly received a monthly gratification of around Rs 2.70 crore from the CMRL for mining sanctions.

As per SFIO, these payments were made without any actual services being rendered.

The SFIO had filed its charge sheet at an economic offences court at Kochi, and the process of sending summons to all the accused was in process, when this major relief came from the High Court.

The case has been posted on the day the Court opens after the summer break in June.