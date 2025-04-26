Pahalgam Tribute: Delhi CM Orders Project Launches Without Formal Inauguration By Her

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 26 (IANS) Amid toned-down government engagements in the aftermath of the Pahalgam tragedy, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Saturday directed officials to launch development projects without waiting for her to inaugurate them.

“Delhi's development will not stop. Public service and the progress of the state will be our true tribute to those martyrs. We stand firmly against terrorism and will continue to move forward towards building a safe and prosperous future for our people,” CM Gupta said at an event.

“We are saddened and shocked due to the loss of life. I don't feel good about being garlanded, receiving bouquets or undertaking the formalities of inaugurating projects. We will start work directly,” said CM Gupta.

“I have told officials to start projects soon after these are sanctioned and not wait for formal inauguration,” said CM Gupta.

“For me, officials are key. They will inaugurate and carry out the work, without waiting for formal launch by me,” she said.

The Chief Minister's anguish is linked to the national outcry and mourning over the killing of 26 people by Pakistan-backed terrorists on April 22 in Pahalgam.

Earlier this week, the Delhi government postponed its launch of 330 electric buses due to the national mourning on the demise of Pope Francis.

CM Gupta said on Tuesday that a new date for the launch under the Delhi Electric Vehicle Interconnector (DEVI) scheme would be announced soon.

In a message on social media site X, CM Gupta said,“Due to the national mourning declared by the Government of India on the demise of His Holiness Pope Francis, the launch of electric buses under the DEVI scheme has been postponed. The new date will be announced soon.”

The launch of the new fleet of nine-metre green mini-buses was planned to be a major step towards revolutionising the national capital's public transport sector and counter pollution.