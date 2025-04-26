403
S-African chief speaks to Trump following months of tension
(MENAFN) South African President Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump have agreed to address issues affecting their bilateral relations following several months of diplomatic tension. Ramaphosa revealed the phone conversation on Thursday, stating that they discussed the urgent need for a ceasefire in the Ukraine conflict.
"I spoke to President Donald Trump to discuss the peace process in Ukraine. We both agreed that the war should be brought to an end as soon as possible to stop further unnecessary deaths," Ramaphosa wrote on X.
He added that they also agreed to meet in person soon to address various matters concerning US-South Africa relations and emphasized the importance of fostering better relations between the two nations.
Tensions between Pretoria and Washington have escalated since Trump returned to office in January. Trump has criticized South Africa’s land expropriation policy, accusing the country of violating the rights of its white Afrikaner minority. South Africa insists that the policy is designed to correct historical racial land ownership disparities. Additionally, Trump halted all US federal funding to South Africa and expelled its ambassador following Pretoria’s genocide case against Israel in the International Court of Justice, labeling the ambassador "anti-American."
In response, South Africa has sought meetings with the White House to address what it describes as misinformation about its land reform policy.
The discussions with Trump come after Ramaphosa's phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this week, where they explored potential pathways to end the Ukraine conflict. Putin reiterated Russia's desire for an agreement addressing the core issues of the war, while also safeguarding Russia’s national security concerns.
South Africa has maintained a neutral stance on the Ukraine war despite external pressure to denounce Russia. In June 2023, Ramaphosa led an African delegation to both Russia and Ukraine, pushing for ceasefire agreements. While Russia showed willingness to review a peace plan, Ukraine insisted on Russia’s unconditional withdrawal from all contested territories.
Ramaphosa had also planned to host Ukraine's President Zelensky in South Africa, but Zelensky cut his visit short due to reports of recent Russian missile and drone attacks in Ukraine.
