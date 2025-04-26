403
Russia initiates first epidemic reply exercises in Africa
(MENAFN) Russia’s health agency, Rospotrebnadzor, has partnered with Ethiopia’s Health Ministry to launch the first-ever epidemic response drills in Africa, aimed at improving the continent’s preparedness for sanitary and epidemiological emergencies. The inaugural Russian-African International Exercises for Rapid Response Teams began in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia’s capital, on Wednesday, with participants from 15 African nations, Russia, and international organizations.
The exercises offer practical training for managing disease outbreaks, focusing on team formation, resource mobilization, epidemiological investigations, and international coordination. Russian experts are utilizing mobile laboratories provided by Moscow to support the training efforts in Ethiopia.
In an opening statement, Russian President Vladimir Putin, represented by a spokesperson, emphasized Russia’s commitment to enhancing health cooperation with African countries. He described the initiative in Ethiopia as a significant step forward, highlighting Africa’s vital role in the global fight against infectious diseases.
Putin noted that since the second Russia-Africa summit in July 2023, Moscow has launched a comprehensive program to assist African nations in tackling outbreaks. The program has already trained over 150 African specialists, conducted joint research on several dangerous infections, and delivered six mobile laboratories to the continent.
This initiative is part of the broader efforts outlined during the Russia-Africa Summit to deepen collaboration in various sectors, including healthcare. Additionally, Russia has provided mobile laboratories to countries like the Republic of the Congo and supported nations like Uganda, Burundi, and Rwanda in responding to the mpox outbreak. According to Rospotrebnadzor chief Anna Popova, Africa remains one of the most vulnerable regions to infectious diseases, making such cooperation crucial.
