Jobs Reports Due South Of The Border Next Week

U.S.

Monday

Featured Earnings

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) (Q1) EPS of $1.15, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Waste Management Inc. (NYSE:WM) (Q1) EPS of $1.66, compared to $1.75 in the prior-year quarter.

Cadence Design Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) (Q1) EPS for $1.17. compared to 85 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Kraken Robotics Inc. (T.PNG) (Q4) EPS of two cents, compared to one cent in the prior-year quarter.

Lithium Ionic Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of three cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.

Tuesday

U.S.

Advanced U.S. trade balance in goods (March)

Advanced retail inventories (March)

Advanced wholesale inventories (March)

S&P Case-Shiller home price index (Feb.)

Consumer confidence (April)

Job openings (April)

Featured Earnings

Amazon Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) (Q1) EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.13 in the prior-year quarter.

Visa (NYSE:V) (Q1) EPS of $2.68, compared to $2.51 in the prior-year quarter.

Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) (Q1) EPS of 71 cents, compared to 72 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Gildan Activewear Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 64 cents, compared to 83 cents in the prior-year quarter.

New Gold Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of two cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Western Energy Services Corp. (T) (Q4) EPS for gain of 15 cents, compared to loss of six cents in the prior-year quarter.

Wednesday U.S. Economic Lookahead

ADP employment (April)

GDP (Q2)

Personal income (March)

Personal Spending (March)

Employment cost index (Q1)

Pending home sales (March)

Featured Earnings

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) (Q3) EPS of $3.20, compared to $2.94 in the prior-year quarter.

Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: META) (Q1) EPS of $5.22 compared to $4.71 in the prior-year quarter.

Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ: QCOM) (Q1) EPS of $2.26, compared to $1.93 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead GDP (February) Real gross domestic product rose 0.4% in January with increases coming from both goods-producing and services-producing industries.

Featured Earnings

Alamos Gold Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 22 cents compared to 25 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 87 cents, compared to $1.14 in the prior-year quarter.

CGI Inc. (T.A) (Q2) EPS of $2.12 compared to $1.97 the prior-year quarter.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of 46 cents compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter.

Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) (Q1) EPS of $1.86 compared to $2.20 in the prior-year quarter.

Thursday

U.S.

Economic Lookahead

Initial jobless claims (April 26)

ISM manufacturing (April)

Construction spending (March)

S&P final U.S. manufacturing PMI (April)

Auto Sales (April)

Featured Earnings

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) (Q2) EPS of $1.60 compared to $1.53 in the prior-year quarter.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) (Q1) EPS for $4.44, compared to $2.58 in the prior-year quarter.

Mastercard Inc (NYSE: MA) (Q1) EPS of $3.57, compared to $3.31 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Economic Lookahead

Markit PMI Canada (April) The index declined to 46.3 in March from February's 47.8.

Featured Earnings

Akita Drilling Ltd. (T.A) (Q1) EPS of 15 cents, compared to 24 cents in the prior-year quarter.

AltaGas Ltd. (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.13 compared to 76 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Canadian National Railway Company (T) (Q4) EPS of $1.79, compared to gain of $1.82 in the prior-year quarter.

Bombardier Inc. (T.B) (Q4) EPS of 70 cents, compared to $3.01 in the prior-year quarter.

Polaris Renewable Energy Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of five cents, compared to loss of 14 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Friday U.S.

Economic Lookahead

U.S. employment report (April)

Factory Orders (March)

Featured Earnings

Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE: XOM) (Q1) EPS of $1.73 compared to $2.06 in the prior-year quarter.

Chevron Corp (NYSE: CVX) (Q1) EPS for $2.36, compared to $2.93 in the prior-year quarter.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) (Q4) EPS of $6.39, compared to $6.47 in the prior-year quarter.

Canada

Featured Earnings

Imperial Oil Limited (T) (Q1) EPS of$2.20, compared to $2.37 in the prior-year quarter.

Magna International Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS of $1.27, compared to $2.39 in the prior-year quarter.

Algoma Central Corporation (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of 60 cents, compared to gain of $1.31 in the prior-year quarter.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 44 cents, compared to 51 cents in the prior-year quarter.