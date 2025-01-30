(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Key insights into evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View Free Sample PDF

Duty-Free Retailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2024 Historic period 2019 - 2023 Forecast period 2025-2029 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.3% Market growth 2025-2029 USD 22737.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.8 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 45% Key countries China, India, US, Canada, Germany, UK, South Korea, Japan, France, and Italy Key companies profiled Aer Rianta International, Avolta AG, Changi Airport Group Singapore Pte. Ltd., China International Travel Service Co. Ltd., Delhi Duty Free Services Pvt. Ltd., DFS Group Ltd., Dubai Duty Free, Duty Free Americas Inc., Ever Rich Duty Free Shop, Flemingo International, Gebr. Heinemann SE and Co. KG, Hyundai Department Store Group Co. Ltd., James Richardson Group, Japan Airport Terminal Co. Ltd., King Power Group, Lagardere SA, Lotte Corp., Mumbai Duty Free, Qatar Airways Group Q.C.S.C., and The Shilla Duty free

The global duty-free retail market is a significant segment of the travel retail industry, exempting consumers from taxes and customs allowances on purchases made at airports, international flights, railway stations, and other regulated retail environments. This industry generates substantial non-aeronautical revenue for travel hubs, primarily through the sale of merchandise like liquor, chocolate, perfume, and luxury goods. Duty-free shopping is a popular purchase driver for international travelers, with high-markup items such as alcohol, cigarettes, and tobacco being top sellers. EU regulations allow for duty-refund schemes, enabling consumers to reclaim taxes on purchases above certain thresholds. The retail landscape continues to evolve, with emerging trends including crypto-asset exchange, free-trade zones, and special exemptions for diplomatic and military personnel. Impulsive buying and consumer goods are key factors driving sales, while customs laws, baggage costs, and travel limitations impact the shopping experience. Merchandise categories include spirits, sweets, and cosmetics, with arrivals duty-free shops offering an attractive alternative to airport shops. Cruise lines and airlines also offer duty-free shopping in international waters.

The global duty-free retailing market is witnessing notable growth due to a heightened focus on enhancing the shopping experience for travelers. Duty-free retailers are implementing innovative strategies to improve the overall journey for consumers. One significant trend is the integration of advanced technology and digital solutions. These include mobile apps for pre-ordering and interactive displays offering product information. These digital advancements are transforming how travelers interact with duty-free outlets. Additionally, there is a trend towards creating visually appealing and experiential store environments to captivate travelers and encourage exploration.

Request Sample of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!

. The global duty-free retailing market, a significant part of the travel retail industry, offers tax-exempt purchases for international travelers at airports, international flights, railway stations, and other travel hubs. Duty-free sales represent a valuable revenue source for these establishments, as travelers can buy merchandise, such as liquor, chocolate, perfume, and luxury goods, exempt from taxes and customs allowances. However, this regulated retail environment faces challenges, including EU regulations for duty-refund, high-markup on alcohol, cigarettes, and food restrictions, travel limitations, and customs laws. Purchase drivers include impulsive buying, shopping experience, and special exemptions for diplomatic and military personnel. Duty-free stores offer a wide range of consumer goods, from spirits and sweets to tobacco, cosmetics, and even crypto-asset exchange. Despite baggage costs, receipts, exchange rates, and travel insurance, duty-free shopping remains a popular activity for international travelers.

. The global duty-free retailing market has faced challenges due to stringent regulations on tobacco product sales. These regulations limit quantities and require strict age verification, making tobacco sales a difficult proposition for duty-free retailers. This situation hinders market expansion and revenue generation, negatively impacting not only tobacco sales but also other product categories within the duty-free sector. The regulatory environment presents a significant barrier to market growth, necessitating innovative strategies and partnerships for effective navigation. Over the last decade, numerous countries have imposed restrictions on tobacco sales, including duty-free stores.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends- Get your access now!

This duty-free retailing market report extensively covers market segmentation by



1.1 Cosmetics and perfumes

1.2 Fashion apparel and accessories

1.3 Tobacco and alcoholic beverages 1.4 Confectionery and fine foods



2.1 Airport

2.2 Border/downtown/hotel 2.3 Others



3.1 APAC

3.2 Europe

3.3 North America

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1 Cosmetics and perfumes- The cosmetics and perfumes segment is a major revenue generator in the global duty-free retailing market. Factors such as the increasing number of international travelers, rising disposable income, and the trend of luxury shopping during travel have contributed to this segment's significant market share. Travelers from the APAC and Middle East regions have shown high sales growth in this segment. L'Oreal is a leading player in the cosmetics and perfumes segment, with a substantial market share. The company has launched various product lines specifically for duty-free shops and has created a special division, named the Sixth Continent, to focus on this market. In April 2022, L'Oreal Travel Retail Americas and EMEAI introduced Beauty to Go, an online+offline shopping concept in collaboration with Tripadvisor and Avolta. This initiative targets visitors planning trips on Tripadvisor with media ads, linking them to a special landing page promoting L'Oreal brands duty-free. Several other vendors are also expanding their market presence by opening retail stores and launching exclusive product lines for duty-free retail worldwide. These factors are expected to drive the growth of the cosmetics and perfumes segment in the global duty-free retailing market during the forecast period.

Download a Sample of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

The Duty-Free retailing market is a significant global industry that caters to international travellers by offering goods and services exempt from taxes and customs allowances. This regulated retail environment is primarily located at airports and international flights, but also extends to railway stations. The revenue source for duty-free retailers comes from the taxes and duties waived on purchases, making it a valuable non-aeronautical income stream for airports. International travellers are the primary consumers in this market, with diplomatic and military personnel also eligible for duty-free purchases. The retail landscape is diverse, offering a shopping experience that goes beyond traditional duty-free shops, with a focus on luxury brands, fashion, electronics, and food and beverage. Purchase drivers include the allure of tax savings, unique product offerings, and the convenience of making purchases before departure. The duty-free retail industry is constantly evolving, with a focus on enhancing the shopping experience and adapting to changing consumer preferences. A certificate course in duty-free retailing provides industry professionals with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in this dynamic and complex market. Understanding the intricacies of taxes, imports, and value-added tax is essential for success in this exciting and rewarding field. International travel is the catalyst for duty-free sales, making it an integral part of the global retail landscape.

The duty-free retailing market is a significant global industry that offers travelers the opportunity to purchase merchandise exempt from taxes and customs allowances in a regulated retail environment. This market includes duty-free stores at airports, international flights, railway stations, and other travel hubs for diplomatic and military personnel. Duty-free shopping is a revenue source for airports and airlines, contributing to their non-aeronautical income. The retail landscape of duty-free shopping is diverse, with merchandise ranging from liquor, chocolate, and perfume to luxury goods, high-markup items like alcohol, cigarettes, and tobacco, and consumer goods. Shoppers are often driven by the unique shopping experience, tax savings, and the ability to purchase items that may be restricted or limited in their home country. Duty-free shopping involves the purchase of goods that are exempt from import taxes and duties, including value-added tax, in international travel. This can include spirits, sweets, and other items, subject to food restrictions and travel limitations. Shoppers receive a receipt and may be required to show it to customs upon arrival, along with their purchase, to claim a refund of the taxes paid. EU regulations and exchange rates also impact the duty-free retailing market, as do travel insurance and limitations on purchases, such as baggage costs and special exemptions. Crypto-asset exchange and gift purchasing are also becoming popular in some duty-free shops. Overall, duty-free shopping offers a unique and convenient shopping experience for international travelers.

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Cosmetics And Perfumes



Fashion Apparel And Accessories



Tobacco And Alcoholic Beverages

Confectionery And Fine Foods

Distribution Channel



Airport



Border/downtown/hotel

Others

Geography



APAC



Europe



North America



Middle East And Africa South America



7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website:

SOURCE Technavio